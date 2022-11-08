RED Digital Cinema silently introduced a new camera, the RHINO V-Raptor 8K S35, which features the new DSMC3 body with an 8K S35 sensor.

With an all new 8k 120fps S35 sensor sized at 26.21 mm x 13.82mm “to cover even more S35 glass than our traditional RED ‘bit larger’ than s35 format” as Jarred Land introduced the new model, the RED Digital Cinema RHINO V-Raptor 8K S35 Camera features the new DSMC3 body with an 8K S35 sensor.

This camera is designed to cater to those wishing to use S35 glass with RED’s latest body style and sensor technology. This camera allows you to use readily available, and in some cases, more affordable glass than the large format counterparts while still capturing footage in 8K as opposed to the VV V-Raptor’s 6K in S35 format. By capturing the full 35 megapixels of 8K compared to the 20 megapixels of 6K, filmmakers maintain the full flexibility of 8K image capture while in the Super35mm format.

RHINO: unleashing the power of 8K

According to RED Digital Cinema, the RED RHINO V-Raptor provides all of the power of RED’s cinematic image quality in a format that supports the wide range of lenses required for live event coverage. Live 8K workflows using RED Connect unleashes the power of 8K in these environments, allowing for different framing to be pulled from a single camera position and controlled downstream for a more immersive production.

Here are the specifications of the new model:

8K Resolution

35.4 Megapixels CMOS

Super35mm Format

Up to 800 MB/s

Integrated V-Lock battery interface

Wi-Fi for camera control via interchangeable dual band

Locking RF Mount

Touch 7.0” LCD Monitor

Integrated RF mount with RF lens support

The RED Digital Cinema RHINO V-Raptor 8K S35 camera has a price of $19,500.00 and is now available for pre-order from FilmTools.