Photo editing tools have long provided users with an option for an “automatic fix,” but the advent of AI revolutionized their effectiveness. Radiant Photo Mobile is an example of what can be achieved in this domain.

Available for both iOS and Android, Radiant Photo Mobile offers a free version, but for those seeking comprehensive editing capabilities for their smartphone photos, the Pro version is a must-have.

New software can often surprise us with its offerings and the impact it can have on our passion for photography. While we may have settled on our preferred desktop applications, finding the perfect photo editing app for smartphones can be a challenging task. If you’re anything like me, you’ve likely tried various apps but haven’t been satisfied with any of them. Well, I have some great news for you – I’ve discovered a game-changer called Radiant Photo Mobile, which not only works seamlessly but also offers a free version, available for Android and iOS platforms, that caters to the needs of many users without incessantly pushing for upgrades. Once you give Radiant Photo Mobile a try, I guarantee you’ll be hooked, just as I was when I first encountered it. However, I urge you to continue reading my review to get the complete picture.

I recall my initial encounter with Adobe Lightroom, still in its beta phase, and how amazed I was by its magic. At the time I was in the final stages of authoring a book on photography tools, so I included a whole section about the new app, to shed light on its groundbreaking features, which revolutionized the way tasks were accomplished.However, even before Adobe transitioned to a subscription-based model, I found myself gradually drifting away from it. The reason behind this shift was the emergence of newer, more advanced tools that offered a wider array of options. This was particularly appealing to individuals seeking alternatives to the constraints imposed by subscription plans.

I have experienced a similar level of excitement recently with the launch of Radiant Photo Mobile, a cutting-edge application that I previously introduced in an article here at ProVideo Coalition. As promised, I am now providing a comprehensive review of this app for a significant reason: to equip you with the necessary information to kickstart 2024 with a new and efficient editing tool on your smartphone.

The Radiant Mobile app continues to impress me

First and foremost, it is important to clarify that Radiant Photo Mobile is not designed for intricate layering or complex workflows typically associated with desktop photo editing solutions. Instead, it serves as a professional-grade application that enhances the quality of your smartphone-captured or camera-taken photographs. Now, let’s delve into the captivating features that make Radiant Photo Mobile a must-have for all your editing needs.

Radiant Photo Mobile caters to both smartphone and camera users, as it seamlessly handles files from any source. Its design ensures a smooth experience, regardless of your preference. Powered by advanced AI technology, or what I like to call its “smart” capabilities, this app eliminates the need for tedious adjustments on the limited screen space of smartphones. Even on tablets, you’ll appreciate the convenience of not having to struggle with tiny sliders using your finger. What sets Radiant Photo Mobile apart is its ability to deliver astonishing results, even in automatic mode. As a user, I was captivated by the enchanting magic this software possesses from the very first time I tried it.

This is what I wrote in my first contact article: I’ve not yet stopped playing with photos on my three screens. I keep picking them and exploring what can be done with images, from my conventional cameras, taken with the smartphones, original RAWs, final edits. The Radiant Mobile app continues to impress me, to the point that I feel like a kid playing with a new toy, compulsively trying image after image and saying, “just one more”.

I also added this: I’ve not felt this kind of excitement for a long time when trying a new app for smartphones, something I do regularly, as I’ve been searching for an alternative to the ageing Snapseed, which somehow seems to not work well with the RAWs from my S22 Ultra, and Adobe’s Lightroom. Your mileage may vary, and while I do understand that the app may not be the ideal solution for everybody, Radiant Photo Mobile appears to be the solution I need. More on this when I write the full review.

Even the most advanced “smart software” fails

So, this is my review. I have chosen to select a few of my previously taken photos using my smartphone to showcase in this review. Moving forward, I plan to continue using this app to further explore the enhancements it offers to my images, and I hope to share those experiences here. Additionally, I look forward to future updates from Radiant Imaging Labs, as they refine the software and address any existing bugs.

The automatic mode is truly remarkable, but I encourage you to experience it firsthand. I urge you to give the software a try and judge its capabilities for yourself. The free version, which suffices for many users, will provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the app’s functionalities. Admittedly, there may be occasional failures in interpreting photos, but let’s be realistic, even the most advanced “smart software” encounters such challenges. However, more often than not, the software yields results that grant you a certain level of control, even in its free iteration, provided you grasp the underlying mechanics.

The free version has certain limitations, but it does not bother you with intrusive pop-up screens urging you to make a purchase. You are well aware of these limitations, indicated by the lock icon and the word “Pro,” but they do not impede your workflow in any manner. Let me reiterate: the free version will suffice for many individuals. However, if you utilize your smartphone as your primary camera, it would be beneficial to consider one of the available subscription plans or opt for the perpetual license.

If you are someone who prefers using conventional cameras, Radiant Photo Mobile – the full version – could be an excellent choice for you, especially if you desire the ability to edit your photos on the go. With this app, you can effortlessly access your photos and videos directly from your camera’s memory card or an SSD disk, utilizing the convenience and speed of USB-C. Moreover, on an iPhone, you can even save your edited photos directly back to your USB device. The best part is that you won’t need to rely on uploading anything to the cloud, as this app functions seamlessly on your mobile device without requiring a data connection. Now, you can edit your photos from anywhere, at any time, without the frustrating wait for results.

You are free to select any another preset

It is important to note that the free version of the app offers an intelligent scene detection feature, which automatically enhances photos. Users have the ability to adjust the editing effect using a single slider. However, the free version does not provide manual adjustments or video enhancement capabilities. Additionally, bulk editing is limited to a maximum of five photos at a time. On the other hand, the full version offers comprehensive manual editing capabilities, although it may not adhere to the conventional rules of many workflows. This allows users to have complete control over the editing process, resulting in more personalized and tailored outcomes.

With the free version, you are not restricted to the presets chosen by the software. The app is capable of detecting various types of situations – Landscape, Landscape at Night, Landscape in Winter, People, People at Night, People with White Background, Newborn & Baby, Animals, Food & Drink, Flowers & Plants, Underwater and Black & White photos. In cases where a specific subject is not detected, the app applies corrections using the Auto Radiant preset. However, you are free to select another preset, which can significantly impact the final image.

I have selected an unedited macro shot captured on my Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro to demonstrate the impact of various presets on the final image. Although the differences may appear subtle, they are indeed present, and further adjustments can be made by manipulating the intensity slider. Additionally, I have included in the sequence an image of a water droplet on a leaf that has been fully edited using the comprehensive editing options available in Radiant Photo Mobile. This serves to showcase the type of results that can be achieved when utilizing all the features offered by the program.

Radiant Photo’s LOOKs

The photograph of the airplane, which has already been edited on my computer, was taken using a conventional camera – the Canon EOS with a 100-400mm zoom lens. This serves as an illustration of how one can enhance and modify photos alredy edited, for sharing purposes, if desired, just by using the capabilities of the free version of Radiant Photo Mobile. In this instance, I experimented with various presets and delved into the LOOKs feature, which, despite its lack of adjustability in the free version, still provides alternative methods to reinterpret your photographs.

The LOOKs section of the app provides users with a range of film stock options, including B&W Film Stock and Color Film Stocks, available in the free version. For those who opt for the full version, there are additional features such as Vintage, Light, Retro, Stylized Color, and Color Grades. Moreover, users have the flexibility to adjust the Strength, Saturation, and Contrast of each filter to their liking.

While the collection of presets is indeed interesting and can serve as a convenient “quick fix,” it is important to note that similar offerings can be found in many other mobile apps. However, there is one aspect that sets the app apart: the way Radiant Photo’s LOOKs are applied to the intelligently optimized version of the photo, ensuring the highest image quality possible.

The full version of Radiant Photo Mobile offers a video enhancing feature. However, it is important to note that this feature operates automatically, leaving you with limited control, only through the slider. While it does work, it is primarily designed for making quick adjustments to videos rather than providing extensive customization options. It is worth mentioning that the app primarily functions as a photo editing tool.

Freedom to fine-tune the results

The more knowledge you possess about photo editing, the more opportunities you can explore with Radiant Photo Mobile. This concept is similar to the experience one has with smartphone cameras or even traditional cameras. Understanding the technical aspects of these devices empowers you to effectively manipulate automatic features that may pose challenges for others.

In the past, when digital compact cameras first emerged, their limited range of features often hindered participants in my photography workshops who were using these models. Instead of focusing on learning photography, they found themselves grappling with the camera itself. However, it became an enjoyable part of my teaching to demonstrate how to utilize the “auto modes” in ways that would grant them greater control over the final results.

For instance, when students realized that an “action mode” apparently only needed for action would give them a shallow depth of field when photographing flowers, particularly with the zoom lens at its maximum range, they promptly adjusted their approach even with the most basic cameras. They became enthusiastic about comprehending the intricacies of exposure to gain better control over their equipment.

The Radiant Photo Mobile app operates on a similar principle. While it may not possess all the conventional controls typically found in desktop or smartphone editing apps, it offers a distinctive feature that relies on automatic scene detection to optimize your photos. It is trained to work with all kinds of photos: whether it’s a landscape, a portrait, a pet photo or an underwater shot, the app comprehends the elements in the picture and adjusts exposure, color, tone and more pixel by pixel. However, the app also grants you the freedom to fine-tune the results according to your preferences. You can explore different preset options, deviating from the software’s initial selection, and further customize your edits to achieve the desired outcome.

Exploring unconventional methods

Traditional adjustments such as Vibrancy, Sharpness, or Noise Removal are accompanied by lesser-known functions like Depth or Light Diffusion, which may require some experimentation to unlock their true potential. Moreover, I have found that thinking creatively and exploring unconventional methods can yield the desired results that may apparently not be achievable unless through the use of conventional methods. Although these techniques may not be universally applicable, when they do work, they allow you to edit the image exactly as you envisioned it, while also gaining valuable insights to share with others.

One good example is Light Diffusion, a technique that not only lives up to its name but also offers additional benefits when applied to some images. It’s designed to soften harsh shadows and overbright areas, so, if the background on a photo has those, it will… soften it! To illustrate this, let’s consider a photograph I captured using the 230mm lens on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This image is part of a series I have been working on, focusing on the intricate relationship between tree trunks and lichen.

In this specific shot, we can observe a noticeable distinction between the tree and its background. Ideally, I would have preferred to create an even more diffused background, but alas, the physical limitations posed a challenge. The distance between the tree and the background restricted what could be achieved with the camera and lens on the Samsung device.

To achieve a more diffused background I used… Light Diffusion! The final edit has a softer background that enhances the subject. It’s subtle, but it’s there and visible, if the rules are followed when shooting: keeping backgrounds distant, which helps Light Diffusion to enhance that separation. I’ve tried it with other photos and it works, so I included here a flower photo as another example. When backgrounds have a mix of shadows and light this is an option to explore.

Features I would like to see

To further illustrate the editing capabilities of Radiant Photo Mobile, I chose a collage of my feline companion, Ariel, from a series of monthly collages documenting her growth. All the photos were edited in Radiant Photo Mobile, but two particular images in the collage demonstrate how this app can yield comparable results to other popular editing applications, despite employing different tools.

The entire process unfolded as follows: firstly, I cropped the image of Ariel by the window and adjusted the smart selection preset to achieve the desired effect for the photograph. Next, I proceeded to the Finishing section, where I manipulated the sliders for both Shadows and Blacks, shifting them to the left. This effectively concealed the dark background, thereby directing the viewer’s attention towards Ariel and the scenery outside. The same process was applied to the top left image, which was captured at the same location but from a different angle, utilizing the 230mm lens on the Samsung S22 Ultra. This approach proved successful due to the app’s intelligent handling of various areas within the image.

Both photos were cropped directly when framing them in the final image. The composite itself was created using the collage options available in Samsung’s gallery. To add text, I utilized Snapseed, a tool I frequently rely on for this purpose. However, I do wish that Radiant Photo Mobile offered the convenience of both collage creation and text insertion. This would eliminate the need for me to switch between multiple applications in my workflow, especially considering my frequent use of collages to convey ideas.

Sky Enhance and Foliage Enhance

One exemplary instance highlighting the significance of the app’s intelligent detection of specific areas within a photo is evident in the Sky Enhance and Foliage Enhance features, which are accessible in the Color section of the Develop segment. As their names imply, each of these features effectively enhances the sky and foliage respectively. Moreover, the intensity of these enhancements can be adjusted using the slider, allowing users to achieve anything from a subtle touch to a more pronounced and potentially exaggerated blue or green color. Ultimately, the decision lies in the hands of the user, but the ability to selectively treat segments of a photo in this manner is a valuable addition to any workflow. It is my sincere hope that Radiant Imaging Labs will further expand upon this feature in future iterations of the app.

I could provide further examples of how various photos were enhanced using Radiant Photo Mobile, ranging from the software’s automatic presets to the extensive editing options available in the full version. However, I will conclude with one final example, featuring an image of a small waterfall, a good example of the effect of exposure in water, a subject matter that continually amazes me.

The photograph was taken using the 230mm optical lens of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, employing the Expert RAW mode at ISO 50. The exposure settings were set at 1/50 with a fixed aperture of f/4.9. The resulting image is a 31.17MB .dng file, a resolution of 3000×4000 pixels, equating to 12MP. To ensure utmost stability and precision, a tripod was employed during the shooting process… quite evidently!

Give it a try for 90 days, unrestricted

The image of the waterfall may not be particularly extraordinary, but it consistently captivates the attention of viewers due to the timeless allure of moving water. I am sharing it here because the original RAW file was automatically adjusted using Radiant Photo Mobile, resulting in a landscape photo that exudes a more radiant quality. Even without making any manual adjustments, simply selecting a different preset, such as Landscape – Night, can completely transform the mood of the image. I am presenting a series of these images here, although it is important to note that the reproduction on the web fails to truly convey the visual splendor that the smartphone screen displays.

To conclude, I am including a version of the photo that has been edited to intensify the colors of the vegetation. The app does appear to control the effect so you do not overdo it, but in the end – Vibrancy is one example – it’s your decision. This serves as a reminder of how easily things can go awry if one chooses to tread down that path.

I will delve further into this subject as I continue to edit more images using the software, both from outdoor shoots and studio sessions, employing smartphones. The showcased examples provided here are intended to persuade you to give this software a try. I find myself consistently reaching for my smartphones and tablet, repeatedly enhancing photos, purely for the gratification of witnessing the instant transformation and marveling at the enchantment it brings forth.

To facilitate your experience with the app, Radiant Imaging Labs has an offer to ProVideo Coalition readers. You now have the opportunity to explore the full version of Radiant Photo Mobile – also known as Radiant: AI Photo & Video Editor – completely free for three months. This means you can personally experiment with all the sliders and options, allowing you to determine if it is a valuable addition to your workflow. It’s important to note that the software is not limited to editing photos from smartphones, and that it is available for both Android and iOS devices.

The current trend of utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve optimal results with just a single click is not limited to smartphones. In fact, one company wasted no time in announcing the availability of a similar feature on their desktop app immediately after the launch of Radiant Photo Mobile. This development signifies a promising future for this type of solution, which had already been incorporated into the desktop version of Radiant Photo back in 2022. Now, this same “magic” is accessible on your smartphone, revolutionizing the way you can enhance your photos while on the move.

One final note: while the free version of Radiant Photo Mobile offers remarkable auto-enhancement capabilities, the PRO version takes it a step further by providing a plethora of additional features and allowing you to meticulously fine-tune the results. Accept the invitation to experience the PRO version for yourself, completely unrestricted, with a complimentary 90-day trial. Simply follow the link to access the page with this exclusive offer.