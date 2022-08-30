When I recently reviewed the SL40 dynamic studio microphone from FDUCE together with the Shure A7WS windscreen, my primary remaining criticism was about the SL40’s high handling noise and lack of shock resistance. As a result, today I am testing and reviewing the performance of the Blue Radius III shockmount (≈U$50 or ≈€75). Although Shure promotes the A7WS windscreen (to eliminate pops and reduce excessive breathing sounds) for its own SM7B microphone, the A7WS windscreen actually works wonderfully well with other microphones too —even from other microphone manufacturers, as it does with the FDUCE SL40. Similarly, although Blue Microphones (legally Baltic Latvian Universal Electronics, LLC, which since 2018 belongs to Logitech) mainly markets the Blue Radius III shockmount for a couple of its own microphones, nothing prevents its use with other studio microphones, even from other brands. Today we are gathered to discover how well the Blue Radius III can potentially reduce shock with the FDUCE SL40 when mounted on the Heil PL-2T flexible boom. Ahead are my comments and test recordings.

Abbreviated spiel from Blue Microphones

The Radius III shockmount from Blue is a vintage-style suspension mount designed to isolate microphones from noise, shock, and vibrations. The Radius III is an update from the previous Radius II model and is more streamlined and lighter in weight. It can be used with any microphone that has a standard thread mount and is compatible with standard microphone stands.

General observations

The Radius III seems well built and it was quite obvious how to mount it. I agree with other reviewers: its shape reminds me of the starship Enterprise from Star Trek and its many sequels.

Test recording

The above recording is uncompressed 48 kHz WAVE at 24 bit. All processing was inactive in the RØDECaster Pro II. No filtration, EQ, noise reduction or dynamic compression has been applied.

Conclusions and suggestions

To my ear —and seeing the waveform in Hindenburg Pro (my favorite multitrack editing program for desktop operating systems, previously known as Hindenburg Journalist Pro), the Blue Radius III shockmount substantially alleviated the shock sensitivity in the FDUCE SL40 microphone, especially when moving the position of the mic’s position by grabbing the Heil PL-2T, where the shock was the worst of all of the tests. The Radius III did not eliminate the handling noise completely, but it helped quite reduce it a noticeable amount. In the near future, I plan to review at least one competing flexible boom arm, including the RØDE PSA1+ (which I have already received) and possibly the Blue Compass. Then I will determine if they produce less handling noise than the Heil PL-2T, which I have owned since 2009.

Regarding the other types of handling noise (tapping of the table legs or surface), this can be alleviated by attaching whatever boom arm to an adjacent table (not the one used by the operator actively), if available… or to the wall, if the boom arm offers such a mount.

Like many of the websites I have created and hosted on TecnoTur.us, the Blue Mic website is multilingual. Get more information on the Blue Radius III in English here o en castellano, aquí.

