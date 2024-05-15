Retouch4me, a leading provider of innovative photo and video editing software solutions, announced two new AI-based tools for video retouching, Dodge&Burn OFX and Heal OFX.

The new Dodge&Burn OFX and Heal OFX plugins from Retouch4me are compatible with Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 18 or newer.

High-end skin retouching for your next video masterpiece has arrived, says Retouch4me as the company introduces AI-powered Dodge&Burn OFX and Heal OFX. These new software applications, powered by advanced neural networks, enable videographers to quickly smooth and heal problematic skin areas, achieving professionally retouched footage in seconds.

Retouch4me Dodge&Burn OFX applies sophisticated retouching techniques to lighten and darken specific areas of a human’s face. Retouch4me Heal OFX automates the detection and retouching of minor skin imperfections. According to the company, “with these plugins, videographers achieve professionally retouched skin on their videos, and save time for post-production. Each plugin is compatible with DaVinci Resolve.”

“Retouch4me Dodge&Burn and Heal are among our most popular AI-powered photo editing plugins, enhancing images using their respective techniques,” comments Oleg Sharonov, Founder and Board Member of Retouch4me & 3D LUT Creator (RELU OÜ). “With our latest innovations, Dodge&Burn OFX and Heal OFX, we’re taking their capabilities to video retouching. In principle, this type of video retouching has never been possible because it would require an effort akin to drawing cartoons.”

Key features of the Retouch4me Dodge&Burn OFX and Retouch4me Heal OFX:

Advanced skin retouching: Retouch4me Dodge&Burn OFX automatically applies dodge and burn techniques to lighten and darken portrait areas in video footage. The neural network behind the plugin uses the same techniques as world-class retouchers. Retouch4me Heal OFX swiftly detects and cleans skin defects, like blemishes, pimples, or acne.

Preserve original skin: The skin texture in video footage remains untouched, ensuring natural-looking skin retouching without any glossiness or artificial appearance.

Easy to use: The retouching of the entire footage is completed with just a click, saving hours compared to manual editing.

Pair smoothly: Dodge&Burn OFX pairs greatly with the Heal OFX to produce results that are even more impressive.

Control: Retouch4me plugins allow for control over the strength of editing.

Usage scenarios: commercial videos, weddings & events, stock footage, music videos, video blogs, and erotic videos.

The new plugins are compatible with Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 18 or newer, which must be downloaded from the official Blackmagic website. The plugins are available for Windows 7 (x64), Windows 10 (x64), Windows 11 and macOS 10.14+. Minimum requirements are 6 GB of RAM and a 64-bit (x64) processor, 1.2 GHz or faster. On PC a GPU with 4GB RAM or Intel CPU with OpenCL 1.1 support is needed, and on Mac 2015 or later, Intel, M1, or M2 CPUs are required.

Demo and full versions of Retouch4me Dodge&Burn OFX and Retouch4me Heal OFX can be downloaded on the Retouch4me website.