The new Color Match OFX from Retouch4me extracts the color from a user’s reference image or from the built-in library and then applies it to the video, saving time and effort spent on manual video coloring.

Last October Retouch4me introduced its Color Match plugin, which allows users to extract colors from any image and apply them to their photos. You can export the result as a LUT for use in both photography and video editing. The Color Match plugin was added to a series of 12 plugins that allow photographers – and videographers – to achieve the results they need faster.

Retouch4me plugins for photography can work as standalone software. They can also be used as an external editor in Adobe Lightroom and Capture One. The company also has the commercial 3D LUT Creator and then offers, absolutely FREE, a Photoshop panel and a plugin for frequency separation in Photoshop.

Designed for videographers

Now the company introduces a new software, for video, Retouch4me Color Match OFX, that follows the same logic: it extracts the color from a user’s reference image or from the built-in library and then applies it to the video. By using this neural network-powered plugin, videographers can save time and effort spent on manual video coloring. Key Features of Retouch4me Color Match OFX:

Any image can be loaded as a reference to the plugin, and the video will be adjusted to match its color palette.

A user can adjust the impact on brightness and color components, as well as smooth out color correction if it becomes overly detailed and generates visual artifacts.

The plugin provides access to an extensive cloud-based library of LUTs (Look-Up Tables) that can be seamlessly combined with color correction based on a reference.

Additional Features:

Retouch4me Color Match OFX works with any OFX-compatible video editor, including DaVinci Resolve and Sony Vegas.

The neural network of the plugin operates offline, ensuring confidentiality.

Color correction is achieved with just a few clicks.

Oleg Sharonov, Founder and Board Member of Retouch4me & 3D LUT Creator (RELU OÜ), comments: “Our current plugin, Retouch4me Color Match, has earned praise for its effectiveness in fixing photo colors, as per feedback from our customers. Excitingly, we’re introducing our latest solution, Retouch4me Color Match OFX, specifically designed for videographers. In simple terms, it replicates the functionality of Color Match, but for videos. I’m eager to see how it helps our customers save time and create stunning coloring effortlessly.”

Available for Mac and Windows, Retouch4me Color Match OFX costs $99.20. There is a free trial version you can download and test.