AJA Video Systems announced that ColorBox has become the first color management and color conversion solution to be certified as compatible with RED’s lineup of cinema cameras.

Since launching last fall, AJA ColorBox has proven an invaluable color management and conversion solution across production environments. Now it gets the RED-CERTIFICATION stamp.

“ColorBox is the first RED-CERTIFIED product for video processing, and this certification is a huge stamp of approval for color workflows built on RED technology,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby while announcing the new. He also noted that “Working with the RED team on the certification was highly productive, and we look forward to continuing our work with them in the future.”

The designation, which required rigorous testing across the RED family of products to ensure compatibility, confirms AJA ColorBox as invaluable color management and conversion solution across production environments. For live and scripted television, ColorBox’s RED COMPATIBLE CERTIFICATION LEVEL spans a wide range of RED cameras and ensures production professionals can leverage their preferred camera to capture and color correct footage live. This can be achieved with RED-provided look up tables (LUTs) using the AJA Color Pipeline or RED Log3G10 processing supported by AJA ColorBox’s optional Colorfront license.

A third-party hardware control panel like Skaarhoj or Cyanview then allows operators to control either mode with tactile controls akin to those available with broadcast cameras. ColorBox’s RED-CERTIFICATION status also ensures cinema production professionals can seamlessly operate their RED cameras and ColorBox together on set for streamlined HDR/SDR grading.

AJA ColorBox is a powerful video processing device designed to perform LUT-based color transformations and offers advanced-level color science with AJA Color Pipeline, as well as several look management approaches including Colorfront, ORION-CONVERT, BBC, and NBCU LUTs. Featuring 12G-SDI in/out and HDMI 2.0 out, ColorBox is capable of up to 4K/UltraHD 60p 10-bit YCbCr 4:2:2 and 30p 12-bit RGB 4:4:4 output, perfect for live production, on-set production, and post-production work.

ColorBox’s browser-based user interface makes it simple to adjust color processing settings, whether connecting directly via Ethernet or via a third-party WiFi adapter. ColorBox is available from AJA’s worldwide network of resellers for $1,995 US MSRP, with optional licenses for Colorfront at $995 US MSRP, the ORION-CONVERT pipeline at $695 US MSRP, and the BBC HLG LUT pipeline at $145 US MSRP.

AJA will demonstrate these RED and ColorBox workflows, among others, at the Band Pro One World Open House on Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 1-8pm in Burbank, CA.