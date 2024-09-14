Reinforcing its commitment to engineering solutions that address emerging IP, live production, and data management workflow demands, AJA unveiled a host of new products and updates at IBC 2024.

Visitors to the AJA stand (7.B19) will be able to explore AJA’s next-gen KONA IP25 video and audio I/O card featuring bi-directional SMPTE ST 2110 support, and many other solutions from the company.

The new advancements announced by AJA deliver flexible, cost-efficient solutions for IP, high resolution, and high dynamic range workflows; streamline data management and transfer. Besides the next-gen KONA IP25 video and audio I/O card featuring bi-directional SMPTE ST 2110 support being shown, visitors to the AJA stand can also see the OG-ColorBox color management and conversion device for live production, a feature-packed v3.0 ColorBox update, and an OG-C10DA openGear distribution amplifier card. AJA will also showcase Diskover Media Edition updates at IBC, including new plugins for PixitMedia’s Ngenea data orchestration solution and Spectra Logic’s RioBroker, and v2.3 software improvements.

“Advancements across broadcast, production, post, streaming, and proAV pipelines are enabling professionals to create and deliver more compelling content for audiences, but they also introduce new bottlenecks for teams. As more facilities, venues, and professionals embrace IP and higher resolution, high dynamic range workflows, we’re working to deliver solutions that address those challenges,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby. “Our IBC lineup this year includes tools that streamline the transition to full and hybrid SMPTE 2110 ecosystems, solutions that make color management more accessible, and much more. We’re thrilled to share them all with the community at IBC.”

Here is some more information about the products and solutions from AJA at IBC 2024:

KONA IP25

AJA’s next-gen IP video and audio I/O card, KONA IP25, boasts 10/25GbE SFP connectivity, multichannel UltraHD support, and other features that match the demands of full and hybrid SMPTE ST 2110 ecosystems. Designed for broadcast, TV/film, truck, venue, studio, school, HOW, greenfield station, and post environments, as well as AJA Developer Partner solutions, the 8-lane PCIe Gen 4.0 card streamlines adoption of the latest IP standards. It provides uncompressed bi-directional SMPTE ST 2110 support, is compatible with many third-party creative and streaming apps, and will be available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network in Q4 for $6995 US MSRP.

OG-ColorBox and a new ColorBox v3.0 update

Designing AJA ColorBox’s powerful color management and conversion toolset and intuitive web UI into an openGear form factor, the new OG-ColorBox delivers ultra-low latency, high-density 4K/UltraHD high dynamic range (HDR) wide color gamut (WCG) video processing, extensive HDR/WCG conversion options, color correction, and custom LUT processing for live production. It gives professionals the confidence to meet nearly any live production color needs, from color correcting specialty cameras to processing camera Log, real-time SDR/HDR transforms, and beyond. OG-ColorBox will be available in October through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $1995 US MSRP.

Also coming this October, a free ColorBox v3.0 update on the AJA Support Page will bring users new improvements such as a SDR to Dolby Vision Preview mode, ARRI Alexa 35 LogC4 Wide Gamut 4 WVO support in Live Mode via the Colorfront license, a configurable ACES AMF pipeline, support for .CLF and .CTF files, and the ability to configure the SDI and HDMI outputs for color space and bit depth.

OG-C10DA

A hot-swappable openGear distribution amplifier card for analog signals, AJA’s new OG-C10DA features eight BNC outputs, plus one BNC output with an option for loop out or processing. It supports NTSC or PAL analog video, bi-level and tri-level video reference, AES3-id digital unbalanced audio, and LTC signal type distribution. Built-in compatibility with Ross DashBoard software makes remote OG-C10DA configuration and control intuitive so production teams can distribute multiple copies of a signal and extend the composite video content with gain adjustment for long cable runs. OG-C10DA will be available next month through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $449 US MSRP.

AJA Diskover Media Edition Updates

New AJA Diskover Media Edition plugins for PixitMedia’s Ngenea data orchestration solution and Spectra Logic’s RioBroker, plus a v2.3 Diskover Media Edition software update, streamline data management and transfer workflows. These updates give users more flexibility to work with a broader range of toolsets and data catalog with greater efficiency, allowing them to make more informed decisions about the data that lives on their local, remote, and cloud storage.

The PixitMedia plugin provides direct access to the Ngenea Data Orchestrator solution within the Diskover UI so that users can view data across their storage in Diskover and transfer it to the appropriate destinations using Ngenea, a secure solution for transporting data to/from globally distributed cloud, object, and tape storage, and traditional network-attached storage (NAS). The BlackPearl RioBroker plugin ensures M&E organizations can view, access, and make more informed decisions about the content in their archives (object/tape/cloud). Both plugins are available now for free to AJA Diskover Media Edition users.

Included in the latest AJA Diskover Media Edition v2.3 UI improvements is an administrative upgrade that reduces the time it takes to install, configure, and administer Diskover Media Edition and mitigates potential human error when working with text files. It allows users to easily make changes to AJA Diskover Media Edition settings directly in the UI, versus executing those changes via multiple configuration files. Additional v2.3 improvements give users expanded flexibility, such as the addition of a convenient PDF viewer that lets users pull up and see the contents of PDF files saved to their storage, without giving access to the source file to protect their production network.

For more information about AJA’s IBC lineup, visit www.aja.com/what’s-new or visit the AJA stand, 7.B19.