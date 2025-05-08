VEGO or Video Editing to Go, solves the problems when working remotely on broadcast and live event content, when network predictability can be uncertain, introducing bottlenecks to the editorial process.

The size of a carry-on suitcase, VEGO is a portable baseband video editing solution that is easy to use. Professionals simply open the suitcase, plug in their laptop to VEGO on-site, and can quickly and easily deliver fast turnaround edits.

When working remotely on broadcast and live event content, network predictability can be uncertain, introducing bottlenecks to the editorial process. It’s one of many reasons German Media Solutions Consulting, Sales, and Service company Broadcast Solutions built its portable baseband video editing solution VEGO. At the heart of VEGO lies a ruggedly modified 2U SKB case, reinforced to withstand even the harshest conditions. Inside it packages all the necessary editorial kit, including an AJA video and audio I/O box, into a 1RU fly pack on wheels, perfect for rapid setups and flexible to use in the field. Since its release, Broadcast Solutions has seen broad VEGO adoption amongst broadcast and live event production clients around the world.

“I’ve worked behind-the-scenes as an editor, and the pressure to deliver fast is real. When you’re traveling and have a spotty internet connection but need to produce ready-to-broadcast video clips with a same-day turnaround, not having the right baseband video editing setup in place is asking for setbacks,” explained Broadcast Solutions Project Engineer Sebastian Deinhart. “Having a rock-solid solution that you can easily get in and out of the overhead bin, traverse locations with, and get up and running in minutes is a must. It’s a key reason we built VEGO and continue to see German Public Broadcasters, among others, invest in these units.”

This real-world example story shared by AJA Video Systems goes into detail about the VEGO solution. It reveals that every turnkey VEGO includes a custom 1RU encasement that houses a 7” monitor and speaker, which can be unpacked and placed on top of the unit, alongside a laptop, in addition to an integrated audio interface, fader box, and AJA Io 4K Plus for 4K/HD I/O or Io X3 for HD I/O. The front of the unit includes two BNC connectors and an HDMI connector for inputting or outputting video. On the back, all the necessary connecting cables and power supplies are neatly labeled and tucked away so that users can easily pull them out, plug them into their laptop, and start working in their preferred editorial toolset, be it Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere Pro, or Apple Final Cut Pro.

Deinhart and team designed the flypack with careful attention to ensure audio levels mix correctly in the moment while recording voiceover so that audio and video are always in sync. Once the audio recording and edits are complete, VEGO users can just mix down the video file and send it where it needs to go or save it and send it to air at the right moment.

“Our customers need stability and speed, which is why we use AJA gear. Io 4K Plus and Io X3 offer reliability alongside important features, including an audio level in the front, Thunderbolt connectivity, and analog audio for input and output; they’re the heart of VEGO and were easy to integrate with the help of AJA’s Developer Partner Program and SDK,” noted Deinhart. “We’ve seen nothing but enthusiasm for the technology from our customers, with many reporting it’s just what they’ve been looking for.”

With VEGO, the company is setting new standards for mobile editing. Compact, durable, and instantly ready for action – a reliable companion for any production. As Broadcast Solutions continues conversations with present and prospective customers, Deinhart is thinking ahead. His team is exploring how it might create a similar solution that could work in a more file-based or network-based environment, like SMPTE ST 2110 or NDI. Follow the link to explore Broadcast Solutions and VEGO in more detail.