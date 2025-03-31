AJA Video Systems today unveiled a series of new products and updates that it will showcase at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2025.

The new tools coming from AJA Video Systems optimize media and entertainment and proAV workflows, bringing professionals enhanced flexibility and scalability to meet growing demand for high-quality content.

Meet Dante and Kumo at NAB 2025. The names may be the same, but the technologies behind them are new. AJA Video Systems has a new DANTE-12GAM, added to its product lineup, a 12G-SDI Dante audio embedder/disembedder Mini-Converter; the company also has a redesigned KUMO 6464-12G 12G-SDI router, familiar names that bring new solutions for professionals.

The company also has BRIDGE LIVE 3G-8, an IP video workflow bridge, and software updates for its extensive range of products.

“With unwavering demand for content across industries, more production and AV professionals are deploying higher resolution, multi-camera workflows to deliver standout content. Executing these productions requires proper infrastructure for more channels of audio and video, and the agility to leverage the best mix of video formats, codecs, and protocols for the job,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby. “Our aim with the new DANTE-12GAM, BRIDGE LIVE 3G-8 and KUMO 6464-12G is to ensure customers can get the channel density they need, while also being able to seamlessly bridge between various technologies and formats. We’re excited to see how customers benefit from these new solutions in the field.”

DANTE-12GAM

This new 12G-SDI Dante audio embedder/disembedder Mini-Converter packages the core functionality of AJA’s openGear OG-DANTE-12GAM card into a next-gen enclosure, including an LCD display with control buttons. It streamlines hybrid IP workflows, enabling seamless bridging between SDI sources and destinations with embedded audio to/from the Dante audio ecosystem, with additional AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110-30 support. DANTE-12GAM can disembed 16 channels of audio in and embed 16 channels of audio out, for up to 32 channels of IP audio, with the option to extend that capacity to 64 channels on fiber or BNC via DANTE-12GAM-TR-LC and DANTE-12GAM-TR-BNC. DANTE-12GAM will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $2,295 US MSRP. See additional pricing for the DANTE-12GAM-TR-LC and DANTE-12GAM-TR-BNC, as well as a DANTE-12GAM Video SFP post-sale upgrade license and SFP modules here.

BRIDGE LIVE 3G-8

Featuring eight bi-directional 3G-SDI connectors in a 1RU form factor, BRIDGE LIVE 3G-8 doubles the 3G-SDI I/O capabilities of AJA’s popular BRIDGE LIVE. The new system for REMI, synchronous multi-channel video contribution, remote collaboration, direct-to-audience streaming, and multi-bitrate/multi-format delivery features an expanded HD channel count on SDI to provide video professionals with enhanced flexibility. It decreases per channel costs for customers, while providing reliable encoding, decoding, and transcoding for critical live video environments. Extensive support for industry-standard codecs and formats includes H.264, H.265, NDI, SRT, and HLS to meet professional encoding/decoding/transcoding needs. AJA BRIDGE LIVE 3G-8 is coming soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $18,999 US MSRP.

KUMO 6464-12G

A high capacity 12G-SDI router, the all-new KUMO 6464-12G features 64x 12G-SDI inputs and 64x 12G-SDI outputs for high bandwidth, cost-effective signal routing. Redesigned for maximum reliability and performance, KUMO 6464-12G offers increased capacity for larger configurations while maintaining a compact 4RU height and slim profile, with support for 12G-SDI/6G-SDI/3G-SDI/1.5G-SDI/270Mb and DVB-ASI. It provides powerful scalability, workflow security, and increased bandwidth via 12G-SDI to support a broad range of routing demands in broadcast, production, post, and proAV environments. KUMO 6464-12G is available now through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $14,999 US MSRP.

New Updates

The latest KUMO v4.9 firmware update introduces support for KUMO 6464-12G and brings improvements to the entire KUMO line, such as automatic cable length adjustment and reclocking for optimized performance. New eMini-Setup v2.4 software for macOS and v2.4.1 for Windows simplify network configuration and firmware upgrades for all KUMO devices, as well as AJA HELO Plus, ColorBox, and Mini-Converters. Both KUMO v4.9 and eMini-Setup v2.4 are now available as free downloads from the AJA Support Page.

