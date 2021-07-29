The new releases from AJA, announced this month, deliver feature improvements for AJA KONA, Io, T-TAP, and Corvid solutions, including Apple M1 chip compatibility.

AJA rolled out Desktop Software v16.1 for KONA, Io, and T-TAP Pro products, alongside AJA SDK v16.1 for Developer Partners. Both releases include native support for the Apple M1 chip.

AJA Desktop Software v16.1 is available now as a free download from the AJA support page. AJA SDK v16.1 is accessible to participants of the AJA Developer Program as a free download from the AJA Developer Partner support site. The new releases include native support for the powerful Apple M1 chip, and feature enhancements that optimize audio, broadcast, and production and post workflows, and third-party tools built with AJA Developer Partner solutions.

Broadening system compatibility, the latest AJA Desktop Software and AJA SDK updates allow, the company claims, “AJA KONA, Io, and T-TAP Pro users and Developer Partners to harness the power and cost-efficiency of Apple M1 compatible systems for professional video I/O tasks, in addition to existing support for Intel-based systems from Apple, as well as Windows, Linux Ubuntu and Linux CentOS systems.”

Desktop Software v16.1 expands the available options in AJA MultiChannel Config, enabling 12G-/6G-SDI input support as well as extended audio input support for AJA KONA, Io, and T-TAP Pro products with Telestream Wirecast. AJA Control Panel also receives an upgrade via the latest update with additional GUI feedback added for situations where “Auto” has resulted in signal modification, making it easier for creatives and technicians to understand results.

A host of new opportunities

V4L2 updates in AJA SDK v16.1 for KONA HDMI bring expanded controls for Developer Partners using Video for Linux, while 64-channel audio support for NTV2 SDK provides greater flexibility for Developer Partners using Corvid 44 12G or KONA 5 in 8K workflow solutions.

Key release highlights include:

● Desktop Software v16.1 is optimized to deliver native Apple M1 support for AJA macOS drivers and application plug-ins, AJA Control Room, AJA Control Panel, and AJA System Test and NMOS software

● Improved Telestream Wirecast support, including 4K via 12G-/6G-SDI, Digital AES Audio Input, and Analog (Line Level) Audio Input

● AJA Control Panel enhancements

● V4L2 updates for KONA HDMI

● 64-channel audio support for NTV2 SDK

“As the demand for video continues to grow across industries, professionals in broadcast, production, post and AV need to be able to leverage the latest technology like the incredibly powerful Apple M1 chip, which is why we prioritized the development of these new releases and are excited to deliver them to AJA end-users and Developer Partners,” shared Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “AJA Desktop Software v16.1 continues to bring KONA, Io and T-TAP Pro users new features aimed at streamlining creative workflows while AJA SDK v16.1 includes enhancements that open up a host of new opportunities for Developer Partner partners.”