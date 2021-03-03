AJA unveiled T-TAP Pro, a portable Thunderbolt 3-connected device designed to simplify 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD/SD monitoring and output over 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 on Mac and PC.

The new AJA T-TAP Pro is a compact Thunderbolt 3 device that supports up to 4K/UltraHD output over 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0, empowering video professionals to produce high-end content from any location.

AJA Video Systems has a new solution for professionals on the go: the T-TAP Pro, a compact, silent, and portable Thunderbolt 3-connected device, the ideal solution for a range of production scenarios, providing high-quality video monitoring, including High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for high frame rate (HFR) and large raster workflows from a Thunderbolt 3 host system.

“T-TAP Pro was developed for production professionals who require the highest quality video output wherever they’re working,” explained Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “This robust and powerful device enables monitoring and output of high bandwidth 4K/UltraHD and pristine HDR content directly from your laptop or desktop computer, with the power and convenience of a single Thunderbolt 3 cable.”

T-TAP Pro is a versatile monitoring and output device suitable for high-end color grading, audio mixing, editorial and visual effects, in addition to on-set monitoring and playback, that enables creative professionals to work efficiently from home or any location. Compact, portable, silent, and reliable, T-TAP Pro powers high-quality HDR and HFR video monitoring up to 4K/UltraHD over 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 from any supported Thunderbolt 3-enabled Mac or PC.



A solution for production and post professionals

T-TAP Pro features extensive compatibility with popular creative applications for editorial, graphics, effects, color, and streaming, including Apple Final Cut Pro; Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition, and Character Animator; Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools… and more. For audio workflows, T-TAP Pro features multi-channel embedded audio on SDI and HDMI, and a 3.5mm stereo analog audio connection that provides a convenient method for monitoring audio, enabling editors or digital artists to plug in headphones directly to the device or connect to an external analog audio mixer.

AJA technology partners, including Colorfront, have already begun work to deliver T-TAP Pro support across popular broadcast, post and proAV solutions. With T-TAP Pro support coming for Colorfront Express Dailies, Colorfront On-Set Dailies, Colorfront Transkoder and Colorfront Streaming Player, Bruno Munger, Director of Business Development, Colorfront shared, “AJA’s new T-TAP Pro arrives at the perfect time, bringing great value to production and post professionals with an in-demand feature set and compact form factor. It delivers the advanced, high-end connectivity that our customers require when using our professional streaming player and other solutions on both laptops and small desktop computers.”

Highlights, price and availability

T-TAP Pro feature highlights include:

Compact Thunderbolt 3 video and audio output

Silent-running designed-in for critical monitoring environments such as audio mixing, screenings or on-set

12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 connectivity for working with 4K/UltraHD over a single cable, with simultaneous output on both connections

Support for up to 4K/UltraHD/HD output over SDI and HDMI up to 60p

10- and 12-bit uncompressed quality

HDR support for Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and HDR10, as well as Dolby Vision via the AJA Software Development Kit (SDK); HDR signaling over both HDMI and SDI

Thunderbolt 3 single-cable connectivity on Mac and PC

16-channel embedded SDI audio output

8-channel embedded HDMI audio output

Front panel audio levels reference display

2-channel 3.5mm headphone output with rotary knob adjustment

Broad application compatibility, including Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Creative Cloud, Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools, and much more

Included power supply

Three-year international warranty

AJA Video Systems says that T-TAP Pro is the perfect fit across multiple production scenarios, including on-set, remote, in an editing bay, at a live event or wherever you and your team need high-quality and reliable video output that offers next generation workflow compatibility.

AJA’s T-TAP Pro is now available for $795 through AJA’s worldwide reseller network.