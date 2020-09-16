With version 16 of the AJA Control Room software, users of AJA KONA and Io products can simply open the AJA Control Panel, click the HDR tab and turn on HLG to ensure a seamless monitoring experience.

AJA announced that KONA and Io customers can now easily access the new HLG HDR features in the latest version of Adobe Premiere Pro, enabling them to edit and deliver HDR content.

As the latest version of Adobe Premiere Pro gets new HLG HDR features, so do the AJA KONA and Io products get updated to give users easy access to the functions. According to AJA Video Systems, “KONA and Io customers using AJA KONA 5, KONA 4, KONA IP, Io 4K Plus, Io 4K or Io IP with the AJA Control Panel interface and AJA Control Room software, including the latest soon to be released – version 16 – can simply open the AJA Control Panel, click the HDR tab and turn on HLG to ensure a seamless monitoring experience when editing and coloring HDR content.”

“HDR momentum continues to build as content creators look to captivate and engage audiences with compelling visual imagery. With AJA Control Panel access to Adobe’s new Premiere Pro HLG features, post production professionals can now more easily create rich imagery with the HLG color space and use AJA KONA or Io products to view their work on a range of HDR monitors,” shared Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

KONA and Io in creative tasks

“HDR is becoming a standard deliverable for Adobe Premiere Pro customers working in broadcast and post, and our collaboration with AJA allows those users to take advantage of production proven tools like KONA and Io to ensure a pristine output for an accurate, high-quality monitoring experience,” shared Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe video.

AJA KONA PCIe cards enable powerful desktop I/O for a range of creative tasks from editorial to color, mastering, HDR, dailies, live streaming, graphics, game capture and much more, including for content from 4K to 8K, multichannel HD, streaming and broadcast IP. AJA Thunderbolt enabled Io products provide the same powerful desktop-level functionality in a portable form for professional editorial, graphics, VFX, streaming and color work on laptop computers on set and in the field.