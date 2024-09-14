Virtual KONA and the AJA SDK provide a direct plugin to AWS CDI, making it possible for any software application that supports KONA to connect to the cloud for I/O.

Virtual KONA is a new software-defined, virtualized video capture/playback solution that the company is developing in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Virtual KONA integrates the AJA NTV2 Software Development Kit (SDK), which is deployed by developers worldwide to build high quality workflow solutions with AJA video I/O cards, together with AWS Cloud Digital Interface (CDI).

AWS CDI is a network technology for transporting high-quality, uncompressed video inside the cloud with high reliability and latency as low as 8 milliseconds. Combined, the technologies break down the barriers between on-premises and cloud for media production, allowing third-party developers to build solutions across both environments for a range of applications spanning broadcast through live streaming, post, and beyond.

Virtual KONA and the AJA SDK provide a direct plugin to AWS CDI, making it possible for any software application that supports KONA to connect to the cloud for I/O. This eliminates the need for developers to code an integration from scratch, while offering all the same media and metadata capabilities that AJA’s line of audio and video I/O cards are known for, but in a virtual environment. Third-party applications and hardware solutions that leverage the integration will be able to seamlessly input/output uncompressed, high resolution, high dynamic range (HDR) video between the cloud and local workstations located nearly anywhere in the world to support visual effects, color correction, editorial, broadcast graphics and playout, streaming, and other needs.

“As creative and live production workflows grow more distributed, there’s increasing demand for hybrid cloud and on-premises workflows. Virtualizing workstations and the third-party applications that run on them while still being able to stream that work down to local workstations for production stakeholders is crucial for remote teams,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby. “AWS CDI provides the network technology to transport live content with extremely low latency in the cloud, while Virtual KONA and the AJA SDK provide the reliable, fast I/O required to move media and metadata in and out of that network to and from local workstations, making the technologies highly complementary. Collaborating with AWS on this integration has been an incredible experience and we’re excited to preview it at IBC.”

The Virtual KONA technology preview currently supports Linux. Learn more at the AWS Stand, 5.C90, and the AJA Stand, 7.B19 at the IBC Conference, 13-16 September in Amsterdam. Virtual KONA is anticipated to release in 2025, with pricing details to be available closer to launch.