RED Announced Dragon-X Sensor to DSMC2 Line

13.8 Megapixel CMOS Sensor

25.6 mm x 13.5 mm (Diagonal: 28.9 mm)

96 fps at 5K Full Format (5120 x 2700)

120 fps at 5K 2.4:1 (5120 x 2160)

150 fps at 3K Full Format (3072 x 1620), 200 fps at 3K 2.4:1 (3072 x 1296)

240 fps at 2K Full Format (2048 x 1080), 300 fps at 2K 2.4:1 (2048 x 864)

2:1 REDCODE at 5K Full Format (5120 x 2700) and 24 fps

8:1 REDCODE at 5K Full Format (5120 x 2700) and 96 fps

2:1 REDCODE at 4K Full Format (4096 x 2160) and 24 fps

6:1 REDCODE at 4K Full Format (4096 x 2160) and 120 fps

5K Full Format (5120 × 2700), 2:1, 2.4:1, 16:9, 4:1, 8:1, and Ana 2x, 1.3x

4K Full Format (4096 × 2160), 2:1, 2.4:1, 16:9, 3:2, 4:3, 5:4, 6:5, 4:1, 8:1, and Ana 2x, 1.3x

3K Full Format (3072 × 1620), 2:1, 2.4:1, 16:9, 3:2, 4:3, 5:4, 6:5, 4:1, 8:1, and Ana 2x, 1.3x

2K Full Format (2048 × 1080), 2:1, 2.4:1, 16:9, 3:2, 4:3, 5:4, 6:5, 4:1, 8:1, and Ana 2x, 1.3x

Upgrade Path

Most RED Cameras are available for the Dragon-X upgrade, but not all. For example, The upgrade path for Raven to Dragon-X will cost $8,500 amd will only be available in January for a single week. Those RED Raven owners looking to upgrade should take full advantage or likely miss out on the narrow upgrade path made available to them. Cameras eligible for upgrade include: