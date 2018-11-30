News

RED Announced Dragon-X Sensor to DSMC2 Line

The Dragon-X sensor is now available as an option for the DSMC2 brain for $14,950.

Brian Hallett November 29, 2018
RED announced the legacy of the Dragon sensor is now available in it’s DSMC2 line up. Placing the Dragon-X just below the Gemini 5K camera in the four camera line-up. The price for the Dragon-X brain is $14,950. The Dragon-X Camera Kit is priced at $19,950 and has the same equipment in the bundle as RED Raven Kits. For RED camera owners hoping to jump up from the Red Raven or Scarlet, RED also announced an upgrade path and cost. Until those details here are the specifications of the Dragon-X.

RED Dragon-X SpecsDragon-X

  • 13.8 Megapixel CMOS Sensor
  • 25.6 mm x 13.5 mm (Diagonal: 28.9 mm)
  • 96 fps at 5K Full Format (5120 x 2700)
  • 120 fps at 5K 2.4:1 (5120 x 2160)
  • 150 fps at 3K Full Format (3072 x 1620), 200 fps at 3K 2.4:1 (3072 x 1296)
  • 240 fps at 2K Full Format (2048 x 1080), 300 fps at 2K 2.4:1 (2048 x 864)
  • 2:1 REDCODE at 5K Full Format (5120 x 2700) and 24 fps
  • 8:1 REDCODE at 5K Full Format (5120 x 2700) and 96 fps
  • 2:1 REDCODE at 4K Full Format (4096 x 2160) and 24 fps
  • 6:1 REDCODE at 4K Full Format (4096 x 2160) and 120 fps
  • 5K Full Format (5120 × 2700), 2:1, 2.4:1, 16:9, 4:1, 8:1, and Ana 2x, 1.3x
  • 4K Full Format (4096 × 2160), 2:1, 2.4:1, 16:9, 3:2, 4:3, 5:4, 6:5, 4:1, 8:1, and Ana 2x, 1.3x
  • 3K Full Format (3072 × 1620), 2:1, 2.4:1, 16:9, 3:2, 4:3, 5:4, 6:5, 4:1, 8:1, and Ana 2x, 1.3x
  • 2K Full Format (2048 × 1080), 2:1, 2.4:1, 16:9, 3:2, 4:3, 5:4, 6:5, 4:1, 8:1, and Ana 2x, 1.3x

Upgrade Path

Most RED Cameras are available for the Dragon-X upgrade, but not all. For example,  The upgrade path for Raven to Dragon-X will cost $8,500 amd will only be available in January for a single week. Those RED Raven owners looking to upgrade should take full advantage or likely miss out on the narrow upgrade path made available to them. Cameras eligible for upgrade include:

  • WEAPON HELIUM 8K S35
  • EPIC-W HELIUM 8K S35
  • WEAPON RED DRAGON 6K
  • EPIC-W GEMINI 5K S35
  • SCARLET-W RED DRAGON 5K
  • EPIC DRAGON
  • SCARLET DRAGON

Dragon-X


