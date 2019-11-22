RED and Jarred Land Tease Komodo 6K Sensor Size

The mysterious RED Komodo 6K’s sensor size has been released but the whole camera and specs are still under wraps. The RED Komodo 6K is not a Full-Frame, or Large Format, camera but the sensor is larger than Kodak’s Super 35mm 3-Perf film. Additionally, the 6K Komodo boasts a nearly 2:1 native aspect ratio making the camera a near-perfect match for the 2:1 player we all carry around, our smartphones.

Shooting Format = RED Komodo 6K

Format Size = 27.03 x 14.25mm (30.56mm image circle)

Format Resolution = 6144 x 3240 (19.91 megapixels)

Format Aspect Ratio = 1.90:1

Total Resolution Disparity = 213%

Relative Format = Kodak Film – Super 35mm S-Perf

Format Size = 24.89 x 13.98mm (28.50mm image circle)

Format Resolution = 4096 x 2286 (9.36 megapixels)

Format Aspect Ratio = 1.79:1

Komodo 6K

It seems to me from the marketing drip from Jarred and RED is the Komodo 6K is another, smaller, option for filmmakers who what to either shoot on a RED or keep all of their cameras in the RED and REDCODE RAW universe. In many ways, it seems like the smaller complimentary camera for a larger built up RED camera rig. A smaller camera built for hand-held shooting or mounting is a smart move for RED. I could see Helium shooters wanting a smaller gimbal ready camera built and ready to go. If I were to imagine for a minute, I imagine the Komodo 6K will be great for some situations but as an “A” camera? It’ll take a lot of extra effort and equipment. Some will just look at the specs and the ~$5,000 price-tag and jump into the Komodo full-heartedly.

Some have asked Jarred if the RED Komodo 6K is a totally new direction for RED or an addition to RED’s DSMC2 camera line-up. Here is Jarred’s answer: “It’s a good question.. and in one way it’s easy to answer and another way it’s not. It all depends on what you are shooting. All the DSMC2 cameras are full capability cameras… full connection options ( if you want them), modularity, features, and more horsepower. For the film guys still around, It’s kind of like comparing an ARRI 435 to an ARRI 235. The ARRI 235 is an awesome little camera… And it could very well film a feature. But that’s not what it was designed to do, and almost every higher-end production that used the 235 used it to compliment a big brother camera.. the LT or 435, etc., mostly for the size. The 435 and 235 are good examples as well because of the frame rate limitations… The Dragon-X will beat Komodo in framerates. But the Komodo Size… as small as DSMC2 is… opens up a whole different world. And the Komodo does do some things that the DSMC2 cameras can’t.. but again, in a complementary fashion.”

What the RED Komodo 6K is or is not according to Jarred.

It is not DSMC3

It is not a replacement for DSMC2

It is not 8k VV

It is not a Dragon or a Helium or a Gemini or a Monstro Sensor

It does not have an HDMI port

It does not use proprietary media

It is not a “module”

It is not under $5k, unless you own a Hydrogen.

It has no XLR ports

It does not have a fixed lens

It’s body does not weight more than 2 pounds.

It is not larger than 4 inches in any dimension.

