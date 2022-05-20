Should Adobe re-write After Effects from the ground up? Earlier this week, that’s what Wren from Corridor Digital tweeted. Following the response, the Corridor Cast posted not one, but two podcasts on the topic – leading to even more discussion and comments.

It’s not a new sentiment – plenty of other After Effects users have felt the same way at one point or another, me included. But it’s a much more complex topic than it might first appear. And in this case, it’s something I’ve spent a lot of time looking into.

I’ve been using After Effects for over 25 years, and I’ve been writing After Effects articles and tutorials for about 20 of those years. A few years ago, I wrote an article that looked at the animation tools in After Effects and what it’s lacking. I followed that up with an 18-part series on After Effects and Performance, a comprehensive technical analysis and history. The series provides an in-depth explanation of what After Effects does, how it does it, and all of the different things that contribute to the overall notion of “performance”.

As part of the series I spoke to a number of software developers, as well as interviewing Sean Jenkin from Adobe. I asked the developers what would be involved in re-writing After Effects from scratch, and I asked Sean if Adobe had ever thought about doing it.

So when Wren posted his tweet, and the Corridor Cast followed up with their podcasts, I felt like it was something I could comment on.

No-one likes the sound of their own voice, but even I fall asleep listening to me waffle on. You can click on the settings button and watch the whole thing sped up. I won’t be offended.

I haven’t made a reaction video before, but here’s a collection of my thoughts on the topic. For in-depth technical insight, you can also go back to the series on performance, but it’s a bit much to dive head-first into an 18-part series that’s over 100,000 words.

So for now, here’s a video that’s light on the visuals, and while it’s a bit unstructured and rambling, at least it shares some of the insights that I’ve picked up over the past few years.

I’d like to say that I sympathise with the angst that Wren feels, and I can share the underlying sentiment. The comments I’ve made in the video above are mostly to do with areas where I feel I can offer some perspective. There’s also loads of things I haven’t addressed, but I don’t want to give the impression that I’m disagreeing with everything they say. However I also don’t see much point in making a video where I just agree with what they said, and anyway, one hour of talking is enough for anyone.

Crashing is bad. I can’t offer any insight or explanation for the instability problems they’ve had, or why their experience with Premiere has been so poor. I can’t offer any insight into why they’ve found Resolve so much more stable than the Adobe equivalents, although I can say that Resolve has its fair share of quirks.

The simple version – if you don’t want to sit through a 1-hour video of incessant talking – is that re-writing After Effects from the ground up would result in a brand new app that is no longer After Effects. While that would no-doubt be welcomed by many people, you have to consider everything you’d be giving up to get there: all 3rd party support, including plugins, scripts, tutorials, forums, templates as well as existing project files, would be gone.

I am, to this day, a full-time After Effects specialist, and After Effects has defined my career. Is it perfect? Not by a long shot. Is it better than it was? Yes, it gets better every month. Will I still be using it tomorrow? Yes I will.

