Post Production

REACTION!!! Re-write After Effects from scratch???

REACTION!!! Re-write After Effects from scratch??? 3

Some thoughts and insights following the Corridor Crew’s comments

Profile Picture
Chris Zwar
May 20, 2022
Comment

REACTION!!! Re-write After Effects from scratch??? 4

Should Adobe re-write After Effects from the ground up? Earlier this week, that’s what Wren from Corridor Digital tweeted. Following the response, the Corridor Cast posted not one, but two podcasts on the topic – leading to even more discussion and comments.

It’s not a new sentiment – plenty of other After Effects users have felt the same way at one point or another, me included. But it’s a much more complex topic than it might first appear. And in this case, it’s something I’ve spent a lot of time looking into.

I’ve been using After Effects for over 25 years, and I’ve been writing After Effects articles and tutorials for about 20 of those years.  A few years ago, I wrote an article that looked at the animation tools in After Effects and what it’s lacking. I followed that up with an 18-part series on After Effects and Performance, a comprehensive technical analysis and history. The series provides an in-depth explanation of what After Effects does, how it does it, and all of the different things that contribute to the overall notion of “performance”.

As part of the series I spoke to a number of software developers, as well as interviewing Sean Jenkin from Adobe. I asked the developers what would be involved in re-writing After Effects from scratch, and I asked Sean if Adobe had ever thought about doing it.

So when Wren posted his tweet, and the Corridor Cast followed up with their podcasts, I felt like it was something I could comment on.

No-one likes the sound of their own voice, but even I fall asleep listening to me waffle on. You can click on the settings button and watch the whole thing sped up. I won’t be offended.

REACTION!!! Re-write After Effects from scratch??? 5
Everything you ever wanted to know about After Effects

I haven’t made a reaction video before, but here’s a collection of my thoughts on the topic. For in-depth technical insight, you can also go back to the series on performance, but it’s a bit much to dive head-first into an 18-part series that’s over 100,000 words.

So for now, here’s a video that’s light on the visuals, and while it’s a bit unstructured and rambling, at least it shares some of the insights that I’ve picked up over the past few years.

I’d like to say that I sympathise with the angst that Wren feels, and I can share the underlying sentiment. The comments I’ve made in the video above are mostly to do with areas where I feel I can offer some perspective. There’s also loads of things I haven’t addressed, but I don’t want to give the impression that I’m disagreeing with everything they say. However I also don’t see much point in making a video where I just agree with what they said, and anyway, one hour of talking is enough for anyone.

Crashing is bad. I can’t offer any insight or explanation for the instability problems they’ve had, or why their experience with Premiere has been so poor. I can’t offer any insight into why they’ve found Resolve so much more stable than the Adobe equivalents, although I can say that Resolve has its fair share of quirks.

The simple version – if you don’t want to sit through a 1-hour video of incessant talking – is that re-writing After Effects from the ground up would result in a brand new app that is no longer After Effects.  While that would no-doubt be welcomed by many people, you have to consider everything you’d be giving up to get there: all 3rd party support, including plugins, scripts, tutorials, forums, templates as well as existing project files, would be gone.

I am, to this day, a full-time After Effects specialist, and After Effects has defined my career.  Is it perfect? Not by a long shot. Is it better than it was? Yes, it gets better every month. Will I still be using it tomorrow?  Yes I will.

Please take the time to check out my other After Effects articles.

 

 

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
Adobe After Effects compositing corridor motion graphics performance VFX

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sam Zimman

Great stuff. While I agree with the statements about the project window, my biggest issue (which is somewhat related) is with pre-comps. Specifically, I have to do a lot of iterations and sometimes that means duplicating and substituting dozens of pre-comps to make sure I’m working non-destructively. I am left with a web of pre-comps that I find to be a lot of clutter. I also feel that pre-rendering or caching could be made a lot simpler from a UX perspective, because there are parts of projects that do not change from version 1 thru 15.

But to take a big picture, the discussion does bring to mind the launch of Lightroom. At the time Adobe had Photoshop and Bridge, but neither of those applications was great at handling raw photographs or helping someone organize a photo library and select shots. I would like to posit the question, “Is it time for Adobe to create a new application(s) that sits aside After Effects?” I have always wondered how long would it take Adobe to steal AE code and write a node-based compositor that used the dynamic link engine to feedback into AE or Pr. Similar to Resolve’s Fusion page or Flame’s Action Node, but a separate application. Or how long would it take Adobe to steal code and mash together the best parts of AE and Character Animator to make a better Motion Design tool? If After Effects is a platform, then maybe the way forward is to create tools in the suite that are better suited to specific tasks and the results of those tools can be combined in AE. Maybe the issue is that after 30 years we are asking AE to do too much.

0
Reply

You Might Also Like