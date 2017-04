Quasar Science showed off three new battery powered LED lights. The battery powered Quasar Science lights come with switchable color settings from 3200 Kelvin to 5600 Kelvin. Each light has three different light levels and comes with magnetic corners for attaching the lights quickly. The three battery lights have about four hours of battery life per charge. These lights have a high 95 CRI rating and are flicker free.

