Presented as a perfect match for Mac users, the TVS-882T Thunderbolt 2 NAS features up to 20Gb/s bandwidth to deliver high-speed file transfers and to boost the 4K video editing. But there are more QNAP solutions to explore.

The TVS-882T Thunderbolt 2 NAS is one of the solutions for photographers and videographers on show at the Photography Show, in UK. It’s a solution for Mac users (requires OS X El Capitan 10.11 or newer) based on 6th Generation Intel 14nm multi-core processors and was designed around the concept of tiered storage, application-based partitioning and network traffic distribution. Providing a Thunderbolt DAS/NAS/iSCSI SAN triple solution, the TVS-882T delivers the incredible power of Thunderbolt 2 to double the speed potential to 20 Gbps, supports 4K workflows, file storage and high-speed sharing. Incorporating reliability, security and rich applications, the TVS-882T delivers, according to QNAP, the highest transfer rates ever as storage with persistent throughput, and provides a complete business-ready storage solution.

For image creators with multiple needs in backup, the TVS-473, equipped with the powerful AMD R-Series APU, is the perfect QNAP NAS solution to build a private cloud. With the support of USB 3.1 10Gbps connectivity and 10GbE expandability, it satisfies users who demand higher bandwidth for fast backup and restore for an ever-growing amount of data. It provides various backup applications including volume and LUN snapshots, RTRR, Rsync and cloud storage backup. QNAP also introduced the TS-453A, featuring advanced 8th-generation Intel HD Graphics, which supports 4K hardware decoding and 4K (H.264) video transcoding, bringing a quality multimedia experience with its superior video playback ability.

For the CeBIT 2017 show, which runs until March 27, QNAP has a star: its TVS-1282T3, the first and only Thunderbolt 3 NAS on the market that leverages a 7th Generation Intel 14nm Core i5/i7 processor, features four Thunderbolt 3 ports, provides Thunderbolt/NAS/iSCSI SAN triple solution, and is, says QNAP a perfect match for Thunderbolt-equipped Mac and Windows users to collaborate on 4K video editing workflows, file storage and high-speed sharing.

QNAP also presents at CeBIT a broad lineup of products and solutions for home users, SMBs, and enterprises, including Blu-ray Disc data archiving, intelligent service automation and multimedia apps besides having teamed up with ABUS, Panasonic, Seagate and WD at CeBIT 2017 to showcase joint storage solutions with QNAP NAS.

“QNAP NAS has moved beyond being simple storage, and our development of smarter, more intelligent software combined with high-performance hardware is a testament to how we are evolving and innovating NAS to meet the needs of home, business and enterprise users.” said Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP.

