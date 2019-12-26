Join Scott, Damian, Gary and Kenny on this holiday episode of the PVC podcast! This week the guys talk (read debate) the Mac Pro release, Red Giant merger with Maxon, Gary talks about his involvement with the 2019 Camera Comparison Chart, Netflix international, the impact that California AB 5 will have on the industry and more! Listen to the full podcast below:

Mac Pro thoughts from Scott Simmons

Don't Get the Mac Pro, Go For The Pudget Systems from Kenny McMillan

Maxon + Red Giant by Jose Antunes

