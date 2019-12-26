Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 9: A Spirited Mac Pro Debate, Red Giant Merges With Maxon, 2019 Camera Comparison Chart & More!

PVC Podcast Mac Pro, Red Giant merges with Maxon, Netflix international expansion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join Scott, Damian, Gary and Kenny on this holiday episode of the PVC podcast! This week the guys talk (read debate) the Mac Pro release, Red Giant merger with Maxon, Gary talks about his involvement with the 2019 Camera Comparison Chart, Netflix international, the impact that California AB 5 will have on the industry and more! Listen to the full podcast below:

And if you want more in-depth breakdowns of these topics you can read these articles:

Mac Pro thoughts from Scott Simmons

Don’t Get the Mac Pro, Go For The Pudget Systems from Kenny McMillan

Maxon + Red Giant by Jose Antunes

The PVC Podcast is available on AnchorSpotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.


7 free ways to upgrade your filmmaking skills for 2020

