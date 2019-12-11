Unless you’re living under a rock or locked in a dark post-production room you know by now that Apple’s new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR went on sale yesterday with deliveries looking to begin mainly after the first of the year. Apple shipped out what looks to be some mid-level configurations for some early testing. There are the obvious YouTubers who all seemed to enjoy the unboxing more than the actual testing but okay since this post is mooching off all the content from those folks lucky enough to be testing the thing here’s one of the unboxing videos.

But we want more real-world specs so this read from Vincent Laforet’s Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro – First Impressions was my favorite read. He uses the term “effortless” which really sums up his experience thus far. Of special note is his transcode tests on 8K RED media so instead of pasting those results here please click over to his article to see how the new Mac Pro tested against an iMac Pro and a new 16-inch Macbook Pro.

FCP.co spoke with a production company doing real video post-production work and there are some good gems in there as well which will mean a lot more to video production pros the all of the YouTube videos I’ve seen combined.

But the real gold comes from Twitter!

We knew it was going to be expensive and if you believe the internet then your new Mac Pro would cost as much as a nice mid-level sedan.

The Mac Pro is here and fully loaded will cost you over $50,000 😦 pic.twitter.com/FeEomOR0E2 — Peter (@passports2life) December 10, 2019

These shopping carts that quite literally check the high end of every checkbox are more for shock value as very few people are going to be buying that high end of a machine, even if you could use that much power.

I spent a bit trying to configure a similar HP Z* PC and while I don’t think you can get an exact feature for feature comparison you can get a high-end PC up there in the $50K+ territory pretty quickly.

You can always configure an expensive PC if you try. A discussion of this exact topic on Twitter has a bit more insight on the PC cost discussion.

A pre-fitted loaded HP will always cost a premium though. I saved about 50% by buying HP’s base Z8 G4 then sourcing/buying/installing all the bits and pieces (including CPUs) myself to load it up. $12k vs. $24k. Yeah, I’d say that’s worth the extra “hassle”! — OneRiver Media (@OneRiverMedia) December 11, 2019

I had this exact discussion with a number of folks after I bought an iMac Pro and I think my reasoning would be sound if I bought a mid-level Mac Pro. Besides the fact I just like and prefer Mac OS I want a powerful desktop video editing system where I can open the box, plug it in and go to work. The last thing I want to do is computer stuff like installing cards, updating drivers, configuring configurables, etc, etc, etc. If that’s your thing then that is great but it’s also great there are high-end plug and play options.

Things you could buy for the cost of Apple’s new Mac Pro:

✅ A Lotus Elise

✅ A house in rural Maine

✅ A year of tuition at @UMassAmherst pic.twitter.com/If4Gf4oz06 — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) December 10, 2019

I don’t think the Elise comparison is a good one as used Elise prices are all over the map (I know as I’ve priced them) depending on the mileage and how much it has been abused so you’re not going to want to own a $14,000 Elise even if you can somehow find one.

I think a realistic mid-range Mac Pro model would set you back around $15,000 give or take a few thousand depending on what you want in the machine.

If I was in the market for a new Mac Pro I would wait it out for a while and see what the best configuration might be for all around post-production when you have to use Adobe and/or Avid products in the mix. All of the early seeds are heavily invested in Final Cut Pro X with some Resolve thrown into the testing. FCPX is going to scream on this machine but I have to wonder if this optimized hardware alone will help FCPX make more in-roads into high-end post-production. FCPX can already scream on good Apple hardware like an iMac Pro so I don’t think it’s the hardware that is the roadblock for many editors when it comes to being an FCPX convert.

Adobe’s Metal support on the iMac Pro is a good bit faster in the unofficial tests that I’ve done so once it is optimized for the new Mac Pro that will make for a screamin’ Premiere machine as well. Speaking of optimization I can confirm this tweet but it was tweeted back to me so here it is:

Apple and Adobe teamed pretty closely on this one. I don’t have a seed unit, but on good authority straight from the fruit stand that PPro is testing very well. Hope to get my hands on one soon. — homeoftheknicks (@homeoftheknicks) December 11, 2019

As far as Adobe goes right now let’s just rely on very smart Adobe people when it comes to a good Adobe configuration but remember that this is a lot of spitballing until someone really tests out Adobe on the Mac Pro or Adobe themselves certify and talk about Premiere and After Effects performance.

Speaking of iMac Pros, I do love mine and I think they will get lost in the shuffle these days a bit as they are still a great, affordable option for post-production.

If I were buying an iMac Pro today, it would cost $8,000+. Same price range as my new Mac Pro. There also could be an update to the iMac/iMac Pro line. iMac Pro specs:

14 core

64GB RAM

16GB GPU

2TB SSD pic.twitter.com/yYuIE6yVCF — Richard Taylor (@RichardTaylorTV) December 8, 2019

Personally, I wouldn’t buy an under $10,000 new Mac Pro as I think if you’re buying into a new hardware system that you expect to run for years you want to buy into it not at the bottom of it.

Speaking again of iMac Pros, my initial thought was that the new Pro Display XDR might be the unsung hero here for post-production if you need to move into the world of higher-end finishing and HDR. Or if you’re just in the market for a good display that can carry you into the future. The Pro Display XDR is not exclusive to the new Mac Pro but boy was I disappointed to see that the newest iMac Pros aren’t supported without hardware like a Blackmagic eGPU.

The iMac Pro is noticeably absent on this list: https://t.co/0koxSiAlVA pic.twitter.com/idUEIA5rmN — Stephen Hackett (@ismh) December 10, 2019

Talking about this with people smarter than me reveals the answer to why the iMac Pro won’t support the Pro Display XDR: it’s old.

The iMac Pro has an older Thunderbolt 3 implementation, so you need a BMD eGPU for it to work (unlike all of Apple’s newer Mac’s). — LateNite Films (@latenitefilms) December 11, 2019

I guess that makes sense. Time and technology marches on.

I’ll end this little post with a shout out to my friend Thomas Grove Carter of Trim who’s been cutting on one of these things for a couple of weeks. He’s not producing YouTube unboxing videos, he’s just editing and his Twitter thread is the best I’ve read thus far. Thanks Thomas.

This thing looks amazing. The design is so striking. Great in an edit suite! pic.twitter.com/aEQUcRso15 — Thomas Grove Carter ✂️ (@thomasgcarter) December 10, 2019

The performance has been amazing on projects I’m currently working on. Frictionless editing without rendering. It handles everything I throw at it. — Thomas Grove Carter ✂️ (@thomasgcarter) December 10, 2019

ProRes export from #FCPX which takes 2mins on iMac Pro takes 40seconds on this Mac Pro. A 47min TV episode we’re cutting, exported directly to h.264 takes 2mins 40secs.

Previously 12mins on iMacPro. — Thomas Grove Carter ✂️ (@thomasgcarter) December 10, 2019

It’s opening up new things we can offer to clients @TrimEditing Cutting with native 8k source footage. Using this to reside/produce Out Of Home formats and even Delivering 8k footage. These are all things this enables us to do. — Thomas Grove Carter ✂️ (@thomasgcarter) December 10, 2019

The #ProDisplayXDR is incredible too. If you don’t want to buy one, don’t ever see one in person! pic.twitter.com/xMas6CLpv9 — Thomas Grove Carter ✂️ (@thomasgcarter) December 10, 2019

And I get all these benefits even without the Mac Pro. It works exactly the same way with my 2018 MacBook Pro. Full 6k. — Thomas Grove Carter ✂️ (@thomasgcarter) December 10, 2019

Should everyone rush out to buy this?

No. Will it replace all the iMac’s and MacBooks here?

No. But it has a place in creating and delivering new types of work that we could never do before. New streams of revenue for our business. pic.twitter.com/NXx9JFJv5i — Thomas Grove Carter ✂️ (@thomasgcarter) December 10, 2019

For the wider Mac community who don’t need this, #MacPro and #ProDisplayXDR represent another signal that Apple care about the Mac, care about pro’s and are listening to what we need. Mac Pro, iMac Pro & MacBook Pro are all solid and clear choices now. — Thomas Grove Carter ✂️ (@thomasgcarter) December 10, 2019

That podcast is a really good listen so add it to your listening list.

And finally a little transcoding:

