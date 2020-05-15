In this episode of the PVC Podcast we demystify DAMs, MAMs, and PAMs, and more importantly get to the heart of the problems that asset management solves. Joining Damian Allen, Kenny McMillan and special guests Bryson Jones of North Shore Automation (https://www.northshoreautomation.com/) and Jeremy Strootman of Squarebox (www.squarebox.com), creators of the CatDV digital asset management system. Listen to the full episode below:

