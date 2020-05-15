Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 18: Digital Asset Management, What Is It?

PVC podcast 18 Digital Asset Management

Damian Allen & Kenny McMillan talk with Bryson Jones & Jeremy Strootman about Digital Asset Management and CatDV

Filmtools
May 15, 2020
In this episode of the PVC Podcast we demystify DAMs, MAMs, and PAMs, and more importantly get to the heart of the problems that asset management solves. Joining Damian Allen, Kenny McMillan and special guests Bryson Jones of North Shore Automation (https://www.northshoreautomation.com/) and Jeremy Strootman of Squarebox (www.squarebox.com), creators of the CatDV digital asset management system. Listen to the full episode below:

The PVC Podcast is available on Apple, Anchor, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more.

