On todays episode of the PVC Podcast, Scott and Gary talk with Ken Kist about Linear Tape Open which is more commonly known as LTO. From backing up bank and health data to becoming a standard for any production that needs additional physical media back ups, LTO has a place in nearly every industry. If you’re looking for a masterclass in LTO this is the episode for you!

