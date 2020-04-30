Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 17: LTO, What Is It & Why Should You Use It?

PVC Podcast eps 17 LTO, what is it and why should you use it?

Join Scott, Gary and special guest Ken Kist for an in-depth talk about LTO

Filmtools
April 30, 2020
PVC Podcast eps 17 LTO, what is it and why should you use it?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On todays episode of the PVC Podcast, Scott and Gary talk with Ken Kist about Linear Tape Open which is more commonly known as LTO. From backing up bank and health data to becoming a standard for any production that needs additional physical media back ups, LTO has a place in nearly every industry. If you’re looking for a masterclass in LTO this is the episode for you!

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

