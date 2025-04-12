Blackmagic announced its first continuous autofocus at NAB 2025, but attendees were also able to get a sense of how products like the ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 are making a difference. The new form factor has eight inputs, three HDMI outputs as well as improved audio tools and a CFast express port. Additionally, the new ATM Constellation 4K Plus features 80 inputs and 48 outputs while HyperDeck 4K Plus allows for playing and recording up to 4K, with optional internal storage. The Blackmagic Cloud Service has been expanded to allow file sending from cameras, including the 12K Ursa Cine and 17K, directly to Resolve editors.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now