As we’ve previously detailed, the need for rapid, secure, and cost-effective file sharing is paramount. Too often, post professionals have to deal with slow upload times, hefty subscription fees, and concerns over data sovereignty, but what if you could bypass the cloud entirely and transform your existing storage into a private transfer hub? That answer defines the product that Strada has created to reshape how creative teams collaborate. It’s something that the team is taking to the next level with a major announcement at Cine Gear 2025.

Strata now enables users to share large media files directly from their own drives and devices, eliminating the need for cloud-based uploads. The new invites and sharing capabilities are set to free creative professionals from their cloud dependency by essentially turning their gear into a private file transfer network. By being able to connect their own local drives – be it RAID, NAS, or individual hard drives – and seamlessly share their contents with anyone they desire, users will be able to skip the arduous and time-consuming process of uploading files to a third-party server first. It allows users to maintain complete control over their assets from the moment of creation to final delivery. It’s a major shift that puts speed, security, and efficiency directly in the hands of users.

This innovation directly addresses the pain points that have long plagued creative workflows. Professionals are constantly sharing massive assets and complex design files. The conventional reliance on external transfer services or cloud storage to hold and disseminate these files has often introduced bottlenecks, delays, and ongoing costs. Strada eliminates these intermediaries. By allowing you to grant teams and collaborators direct access to your drives, it sidesteps the need for asset management systems or the creation of specific proxies for remote sharing. Your media stays secure on your own storage, and you retain control over exactly which folders are accessible on the go.

The benefits for creative professionals are profound. You can immediately access and stream media directly from your hard drives from anywhere, without the frustrating delays of uploads or transfers. This means no more expensive cloud storage subscriptions or reliance on third-party tools when you can leverage your existing equipment. Your data remains on your device, free from storage limits or recurring monthly fees, providing true cost-effectiveness and unparalleled data security. Additionally, Strata’s peer-to-peer system supports 4K ProRes playback even over a hotspot, allowing users to work faster, smarter, and with complete peace of mind.

The team at Strada invites users across the production and post ecosystem to experience this new tech firsthand and discover the freedom of cloud-free collaboration. It’s why they’re looking for feedback to further impact how the software and service evolve to support the needs of creative professionals across the world.