The Sigma BF is a minimalist, full-frame mirrorless camera designed for creators who demand both power and ease of use. Showcased at Cine Gear 2025, its radical minimalist ethos is evident in its unibody construction that emphasizes the pure act of photography by minimizing distractions.

These intentional design choices are why Sigma BF stands out as a unique offering in the camera market, distinguished by its radical minimalist design and user-centric philosophy. Its unibody construction, carved from a single block of aluminum, not only ensures an enduring form but also positions it as a pioneering device in camera design. This emphasis on simplicity, inspired by the camera obscura, represents a deliberate effort to re-center the user’s focus on the act of photography itself, effectively minimizing distractions often found in feature-rich cameras.

Equipped with a powerful 24.6-megapixel full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and a hybrid phase/contrast autofocus system (including human and animal detection), the Sigma BF delivers sharp focus and exceptional image quality. For videographers, it records 6K at 30 frames per second and smooth full HD at 120 frames per second. Still photographers will appreciate the 8 frames per second burst with LLOG and a clean JPEG preview, along with 13 built-in color modes like cinema and warm gold, to achieve their desired aesthetic.

Designed for efficiency, the camera features a 230 GB internal SSD, eliminating the need for external SD cards and providing ample storage for 2.5 hours of 6K footage or thousands of RAW images. Fast USB-C connectivity handles both data transfer and charging. The Sigma BF maintains its minimalist approach with three pressure-sensitive haptic buttons. These stripped-back controls are designed by the single haptic dial, a responsive touchscreen, and a clear status window and a shutter button. All other functions are intuitively organized within a clean user interface, ensuring a streamlined and distraction-free shooting experience. This focus on a streamlined user experience, including the innovative Status Monitor that displays active settings, ensures creators can focus solely on capturing moments.

Fo under $2,000, this frustration-free design positions the Sigma BF as a compelling tool for discerning photographers and filmmakers who value minimalism, tactile control, and seamless interaction without compromising on image quality or creative potential. Does less mean more in camera design? The Sigma BF makes as good of an argument for it as you’ll see.