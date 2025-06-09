The Blazar Beetle was one of the highlights of our Cine Gear 2025 coverage, not just because of it’s compact size, but also on account of how it had made making anamorphic shooting more accessible. The new 1.33x pancake-style anamorphic lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras is changing expectations of filmmakers and cinematographers at a remarkable price point.

Designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Blazar Beetle is one of the smallest anamorphic lenses ever made, offering a fixed T3.2 aperture without compromising on optical performance. Users will get sharp center images and consistent distortion. It’s also incredibly versatile, thanks to a unique rotating lens mount that lets you quickly switch between horizontal and vertical anamorphic shooting. You can use the vertical mode for a 4:5 medium format look, which is ideal for portraits or social content, or go with the horizontal mode for a cinematic 2:1 ratio when paired with an open-gate sensor.

The 90-degree rotating barrel truly does set it apart. With the press of a button, users can instantly switch between horizontal and vertical anamorphic squeezing. This seemingly simple feature unlocks a world of creative possibilities for classic wide-screen anamorphic looks, portrait-oriented anamorphic footage and even provides unique framing for photography. The rotation allows for different aspect ratios and lens flare orientations without physically rotating the camera. Imagine a square-ish, medium-format-like image with vertical flares, or a tall portrait with horizontal streaks – all from a single lens.

Additionally, with an expected retail price of around $500 for individual lenses, the Blazar Beetle significantly lowers the barrier to entry for anamorphic shooting, making it an attractive option for anyone looking to redefine how they can approach anamorphic filmmaking and photography.

Initial reviews have highlighted the lens’s ability to produce that classic soft-around-the-edges anamorphic look, with charming cinematic qualities. Some have noted subtle chromatic aberration but the overall consensus points to a highly usable and creatively inspiring optic, especially given its innovative design and accessible price.

The Blazar Beetle will be available in 32mm, 45mm, and 65mm focal lengths and supports all major mirrorless mounts, including Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fuji X, and Leica L. Expected to launch in the coming months, it’s set to be an incredibly accessible option for anyone looking to dive into anamorphic filmmaking.