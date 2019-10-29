LumaForge and Puget Systems have collaborated on an extensive, system-wide testing and Certification Program, to assure content creators looking to invest in workflow servers have a stress-free experience.

Content creators are using multiple tools these days, and they also experiment with different platforms, even integrating PCs and Mac into their workflows. With so many options available, it is hard for independent professionals or even companies, sometimes, to know which solutions are best for their needs, and that’s where the expertise from Puget Systems and LumaForge can help. Even more so now, that both companies have announced a technology partnership in which the two companies are working together to ensure a simple, stress-free experience for content creators looking to invest in workflow servers optimized for their specific production/post production workflows.

Puget Systems specializes in high performance custom built computers, and their goal is simple: to provide each client with the best possible computer for their needs and budget. LumaForge is a leader in video collaboration, and their Jellyfish line of video workflow servers is used by more than 400 video teams worldwide, including those at Airbnb, Google, Salesforce, NASA, Pandora, BBC, Disney, and Amazon.

Customer needs above all else

Now, both companies have decided to join efforts to offer content creators a new integrated solution. As a result of this partnership, technical, sales and support teams from Puget Systems and LumaForge have collaborated on an extensive, system-wide testing and Certification Program to guarantee optimal performance and reliability when integrating Puget Systems custom workstations with LumaForge Jellyfish workflow servers. In addition, the two companies have created a direct connection between their respective sales and support teams to handle all customer requirements and questions to ensure an ideal customer experience.

“Puget Systems and LumaForge share many of the same values; our singular focus on the customer and their experience with our brands is paramount,” said Gergana Angelova, director of Customer Experience for LumaForge. “We’re seeing a trend in post production where, increasingly, our customers are experimenting with more platforms, integrating PCs with Macs into their workflows. It is important for us to have a partner we can recommend with confidence when customers are making tough hardware choices that impact their livelihood. With Puget Systems, we have a partner with deep experience in the video industry, with proven technical expertise and who places customer needs above all else. And for LumaForge, that’s what it’s all about.”

See them at Adobe MAX

Jellyfish workflow servers are a family of highly-specialized network attached storage devices that are specifically designed for editors and post-production teams looking to streamline workflow and maximize output. Puget Systems has earned a reputation in the post production industry for their dedication to understanding content creators’ workflow requirements to the component level, often developing – and sharing – tailored benchmark testing protocols to understand how hardware best performs against the industry’s most popular editing and VFX software platforms. It is this level of scrutiny and dedication that has gone into the comprehensive Certification Program for LumaForge and Puget Systems solutions.

Puget Systems will be exhibiting at the Adobe MAX conference next week in Los Angeles, CA from November 4-6, 2019, in their booth #514 where representatives from the company will be available to answer questions about this new partnership. Additionally, the LumaForge team will be at the conference in their booth #741-A to demonstrate their Jellyfish workflow servers and meet with customers and partners.

