ProVideo Coalition Podcast Eps 2: CineGear ATL, Deluxe Bankruptcy, Catalina Update & More

Hear from Scott Simmons & Gary Adcock on this weeks episode!

Profile Picture Filmtools October 14, 2019

Provideo Coalition Podcast episode 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provideo Coalition Podcast episode 2 is live! This week Scott Simmons and Gary Adcock talk through CineGear Atlanta, the Deluxe Entertainment bankruptcy, the MacOS 10.15 update and more. Check out the full episode below:

Make sure to listen to the above episode for a special discount code on products when shopping on Filmtools.com!

The ProVideo Coalition Podcast is available on AnchorSpotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram (@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.


