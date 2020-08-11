I’m an impostor. Well . . . in my mind. Frequently.

The latest episode began as a result of my taking a job as a COVID 19 Compliance Officer (C19C0) for a film production. One of my friends connected me with the directors who were organizing a smaller production: 6 crew members and 5 actors. For my first rodeo as a C19C0, I thought this would be great! And…well…

Production protocols

I followed protocol to the letter, with everyone getting tested beforehand. The first couple of days on set were fairly straightforward. That meant screening people as they came onto set (an apartment rented by one of the crew) followed by ensuring that everyone wore a mask properly and frequently sanitized their hands. I only had a couple of instances of people pulling their mask down or removing it entirely, but – per the protocol and guidelines – the talent should be able to safely remove their mask because acting in a mask would be. . . let’s say difficult.

“Please pull your mask up to cover your nose,” I asked. “Be sure to sanitize before you eat,” I’d gently remind everyone. Before long, sanitizing even became kind of a joke. A couple of the guys on crew saying they were Brad-ing when doing what they were supposed to be doing, which I assumed was all in jest. But was it?

“I’m a glorified maid,” I said to myself as I wiped down high-touch surfaces such as a stair railing and light switch. I felt like a high school exam proctor as I cleaned a toilet handle, feeling assured that on a production this size the directors were wasting their money on me. Money that could’ve been better spent on single-serve crafty snacks. I told myself they had all been quarantining and self-isolating, that they were all friends, and everyone had a negative, documented COVID test immediately before the shoot. I just didn’t feel that they needed me there, much less that they needed to be paying me, further feeding my imposter syndrome

What would you do?

Day 2 was the longest day, with a shoot that spanned from 7pm to 7am. I came, I screened, I checked temperatures with the contact-less thermometer, reminded about masks and sanitizer, and wiped everything down with cleaner, certain, yet again, that I had no real purpose on set and CONVINCED that the directors felt that I was a waste of resources.

On Day 3, I arrived early to the 6pm call time so that I could set up and start the screening process. The directors weren’t there yet, so my friend and I sat in the hallway until the directors arrived to let us into the apartment. When we walked in, the directors sat down on the sofa and asked if we could chat.

Here we go. Here comes the ‘your services are no longer needed’ speech. The “we can wipe our own high-touch surfaces, Brad. Just go home and catch up on sleep from the overnight shoot.” In the 10 seconds since requesting the chat, I’d already fired myself and planned a coffee run for after I left.

“Sooo….we like to be direct,” one of the directors said. “One of the actors called us and said that he had hung out with his girlfriend before yesterdays shoot aaaaaand his girlfriend has since tested positive for COVID.”

I allowed myself 0.008 seconds to feel relief that I wasn’t being fired before allowing myself 0.73 seconds of panic before composing myself and firing off a bunch of questions. How long were they hanging out? Were they inside? Did they kiss? Were they wearing PPE?

“I don’t know,” he said, “but he’s going to get a rapid test right now. Like literally driving there.”

I knew that wouldn’t be a reliable gauge for whether he was infected by her, because if he’d been infected by her just yesterday, there’s no way the viral load would be sufficient to show a positive on a rapid test. Still, that result would allow us to feel a little more assured that we weren’t infected. I told the director that the actor needs to retest with PCR swab in a week.

“Okay, so are we good to keep shooting today?” he asked, and I could see the weight of the question on his shoulders.

A flood of scenarios entered my mind: What times was I close to him? Oh god, he was shooting a scene in a CLOSET with two other actors without masks! Who else was near him without PPE while he was on-camera? Did he keep his mask on all day between shooting? Did he sanitize? What did he touch?

I finally stopped my internal rage-panic and told him that per the guidelines and his screening responses, he wasn’t symptomatic.

When I informed the director that based on protocol we’d be safe to resume the shoot, I thought he was going to cry due to his profound and immediate relief – and I understood. If this were my project that I’d sunk thousands of dollars into and hours and hours of time, I’d be devastated to have to stop work and lose all that time, money, and effort, all because one person was selfish. But there was more.

“He also lied on his screening yesterday before the shoot, then.”

I had updated one of the screening questions to be more specific, asking “Have you been congregating inside with others without PPE for more than 15 minutes?” He answered No. The crew, who I’ll remind you were also his friends, were – to soften the language – quite angry and incensed.