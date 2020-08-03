Because this is essentially protected health information (PHI), this information is subject to the health information portability and accountability act (HIPAA) and should not be shared or discussed openly. PHI should also never be included in the production wrap book. It is important to note that any development of symptoms or a positive testing result within 14 days of wrapping should be reported to the producer or other designated point of contact (could be C19CO) by the cast/crew member. It is then the production company’s responsibility to notify all personnel who may have been exposed and they should notify the local health department if more than 3 individuals receive a positive COVID-19 test as a result of work on the production.

Any individual exhibiting symptoms or a higher than 100-degree temperature with a contact-less thermometer during the shoot should be removed from set, production should be halted for a minimum of 24 hours, the set should be deep cleaned by a professional janitorial service, and all persons who may have had potential close contact should be notified. Positive and symptomatic personnel may return to set only if they have been asymptomatic for 3 days (in addition to the 10 days post onset of symptoms.)

Note: updated guidelines have reduced the asymptomatic requirement period to 24 hours. Use your own discretion.

If someone required hospitalization, they may return to set with a doctor’s note. Asymptomatic positive individuals may be allowed to return to set after isolating for a minimum of 10 days after receiving the positive test result. Individuals in close contact with positive personnel should self-isolate for 14 days, seeking medical advice if necessary if serious symptoms develop.

______________________________________________________________________

For anyone who wants a better understanding of how to implement these processes and procedures, you can take one of these classes to become a C19CO. But there are a few things you should know before going into it.

First off, the class itself wasn’t overly in-depth and the quiz wasn’t overly complicated, which makes sense given how many possible scenarios and settings you have in production as well as the gamete of individuals who may become C19COs. Infection control was a significant component in the training, with emphasis on proper hand sanitizing and other such preventive measures.

As with most health-related occupations, learning the basics in a class setting is invariably different that application in the field. I did find the guidelines to be robust enough to mitigate the potential for outbreaks on an actual set and loose enough to apply to really any film set. I couch that by also stating that I feel one must be organizational, willing to adapt, able to lead and be direct, be an effective communicator, and I also feel strongly that prior healthcare experience is incredibly valuable.

The years-long training I received in the health-occupation classroom, the clinical training setting, and in various jobs gave me the ability to remain calm when we had an unexpected potential infectious individual on-set and the knowledge of pathophysiology that allowed me to really understand the likelihood of viral transmission to others on set in a given window of time since the individual’s potential infection. I also knew, based on that same information, that while this individual planned to have a rapid COVID-19 test performed the following day, that the result of that test would not be reliable to gauge HIS infection (because of a small theoretical viral load since his presumed infection time), but would be helpful in determining the risk to the rest of the cast and crew.

To clarify, I don’t necessarily believe this is information or skills that anyone operating as a C19CO NEEDS to have on set. But when faced with a director or a team who have devoted time, money, and effort to making a production happen, and you have a situation that may cause production to be shut down, bedside manner and the ability to allay fears based on that training is invaluable.

The position is not without its pitfalls, which are predominantly external to the actual C19CO. While film productions can implement safety protocols on set and have everyone test prior to coming to set, there will honestly never be a 100% safe and secure method of production, especially where production budgets are tight.

For example, a production could, in theory, mandate that all the cast and crew test then quarantine in a hotel for 2 weeks and then stay in this hotel for the duration of the production, where everyone would be isolated and monitored to prevent infection. Obviously this is an extreme method, but in a scenario where all those involved would be agreeable to such an arrangement, AND cost were not an issue, this would be an airtight method of preventing COVID-19 infection. In the real world though, this sort of thing typically isn’t an option. Many productions are on the smaller scale, both in terms of size and budget, so we are at the mercy of the honor system.

It’s also important to reiterate that the C19CO is a standalone department head with the authority to shut down production. This may come as a surprise to some production staff, and one may make the theoretical argument that this may cause some cast or crew to go ‘rogue’, in one way or another, by either choosing to operate without the use of a Compliance Officer or by ignoring the authority thereof. If the C19CO is in any way swayed from performing their duty either by threat or manipulation, this jeopardizes the importance and legitimacy of the role. The addition of the C19CO to the production team works best when there is a mutual understanding, respect, and adherence to a shared responsibility of maintaining a safe set. Everyone must be on board with this from the start of production planning.