Pricing and Availability for Sigma’s FF Classic Art Prime Cine Lenses

Sigma has announced pricing and availability for its new line of full-frame Classic Art Prime Cine lenses. Available as a set of 10 lenses, the Sigma Classic Art Prime Cine lenses will be available in early January 2020 for $43,999 USD. Check out the full release video showing off the cinematic look of the Sigma Classic Art Prime lenses, Shot by Timur Civan.

About Sigma Full-Frame Classic Art Prime Cine Lenses

Sigma’s answer to the demand for a classic, cinematic look from a prime lens is the brand new Full-Frame Classic Art Prime Line, compatible with 8K shooting with large format sensors, while achieving outstanding compact design.

Based on the Sigma FF High Speed Prime Line, the brand new FF Classic Art Prime Line incorporates more non-coated optical elements to achieve unrivaled expression while offering the highest resolving power in its class. It retains the high resolution capability that Sigma Cine lenses are well known for, and offers a unique combination of low contrast and artistic flare/ghost in the image. As with all other lenses from the FF High Speed Prime Line, it creates beautiful bokeh effects to improve creativity.

The FF Classic Art Prime Line has implemented newly developed coatings on the glass elements and offers consistent T value across the lineup (14mm and 135mm at T3.2 and the rest of the lenses at T2.5), greatly contributing to the effective workflow in post-production. It is compatible with the communication protocol of Cooke “/i Technology,”and thus is an ideal tool for shooting and editing with the latest technology, such as VFX, that call for detailed shooting data. A special coating is implemented on the front and rear elements so that the lens durability is ensured as with all other cine lenses from Sigma.

The Classic Art Prime Line is available only as a set of 10 lenses and will be available early January 2020 for $43,999 USD from authorized dealers.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all new native L-mount Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 15 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

