The new Canon PowerShot G cameras bring some changes to the popular G5 and G7 models, from a pop-up electronic viewfinder on the G5 X Mark II, to a first for the whole family: 4K video shooting.

The two new members of Canon’s PowerShot G family are officially announced and Canon refers to them as “new large sensor compact cameras that deliver a harmonious blend of performance and portability”. The company also takes the opportunity to mention Ansel Adams, one of the greatest landscape photographers, who once said, “You don’t take a photograph, you make it.”, and then adds that “never have truer words been spoken as digital photography has evolved and storytelling is shared through multiple mediums”.

I am still trying to see the connection here, but the note from Canon made me wonder if Ansel Adams would use one of these cameras, and which would he pick? That an interesting question, and a valid one, because it is known that Ansel Adams was curious about the potential of digital capture. So, now, after a bit of history, lets look at the official announcement from Canon.

Serving the diverse needs of customers

Canon invites users to “upgrade your visual storytelling tools with two newly enhanced PowerShot G-Series cameras”, designed to give them “more options to bring their imaginative visions to life”. Successors to the PowerShot G7 X II and PowerShot G5 X respectively, these new cameras usher in a plethora of new and innovative functionalities, along with changes which you may or may not like, depending on your previous experience. Keep reading, to know why.

“Creators and photographers of all levels are reinventing the way stories are told and, as technology has progressed, so have the diverse needs of our customers,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “With features such as live-stream to YouTube and a pop-up EVF, the PowerShot G7 X III and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II are true testaments to the company’s commitment to integrate the latest advancements for those who choose to digitally stream their journeys with the world or seek to scale and capture the highest peaks.”

Shared features of the new PowerShot Gs

A previous article shared some info about these models and their common features Let’s, now, with the official information from Canon, look at the core freatures shared by both models:

DIGIC 8 Imaging Processor

1 Megapixel 1.0-inch stacked CMOS sensor to achieve high image quality, high functionality and fast speeds

4K up to 30p, Full HD up to 60p, FHD up to 120p, HDR, high frame rate movie with no crop

High-speed continuous shooting at a maximum of 20 FPS

Highest ISO speed in the PowerShot category with a maximum of 12,800

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

USB-C charge power supply

A look at the PowerShot G7

Canon presents the PowerShot G7 X III as the next-generation vlogging camera, a solution for YouTube creators. The PowerShot G7 X III features live-streaming to YouTube capability via a wireless connection, allowing for creators of all levels to easily capture and post content in real time. The camera also offers vertical video support (not while live streaming), confirming that what once was known as VVS or Vertical Video Syndrome is not part of the modern culture. More interesting, though, the camera shoots 4K up to 30P high-rate movie with no crop, full HD up to 120p.

The DIGIC 8 image processor tied to a new a 20.1 megapixel 1.0-type stacked sensor, and an optical 4.2x f/1.8 – 2.8 zoom lens, covering 24-120mm, will help vloggers, who film in varying locations and conditions, shoot high-resolution videos, whatever the lighting. The PowerShot G7 X III also includes a microphone jack, despite the fact that it does not offer any way to attach the microphone to the camera. A microphone holder or bracket adaptable to the tripod socket may be a solution. Maybe Canon has plans to offer it as an accessory!

The PowerShot G7 X III will be available in August, priced at $749.

The new PowerShot G5 X Mark II

While the PowerShot G7 X III keeps the same style as the previous model, the PowerShot G5 X Mark II is a complete departure from the previous model, leaving behind the DSLR style that was the hallmark of the series. With that change the hot shoe present on the previous model is gone, while the EVF has moved to the side and is now hidden.

The missing hot shoe has left some people unhappy, because they used it to add an external flash to the camera. Now that’s not an option, and nothing suggests, in the information now available, that the camera has other ways to control external flashes. The built-in flash is still there, though, a pop-up solution like the EVF, making the camera more compact.

The corner mounted pop-up OLED Electronic View Finder (EVF) with 100 per cent coverage and 2.36m dots allows for easier creative compositions, while the tilting touchscreen provides excellent visibility of shots from a wide variety of angles. The new EVF makes the G5 X Mark II easier to carry inside a pocket, which is, I believe, the reason why Canon has drastically changed its shape. The company says it has created a “lightweight yet powerful travel camera”, perfect for passionate photographers.

With a 5x f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens that now has a reach between 24 and 120mm, the PowerShot G5 X Mark II is perfect for low-light shooting scenarios. A useful AF+MF feature, also present on the G7 X III, has been incorporated to allow for the focus to be manually adjusted, even after the autofocus has been achieved, to precisely capture subjects. The cameras also include a built-in ND filter.

The PowerShot G5 X Mark II will be available in August, with a price of $899.99.

Final notes on the new PowerShot Gs

Canon says that from the first touch, the PowerShot G5 X Mark II and the PowerShot G7 X Mark III feel familiar and easy to use, with a menu design inspired by Canon’s best-in-class EOS cameras. With DSLR-like levels of control and personalisation with these models, users can enhance their technical abilities while on the go.

Also according to Canon, the compact nature and improved connectivity of these models makes them the perfect companion for vloggers and photographers on the go. When connected to a compatible smart device, the PowerShot G5 X Mark II and the PowerShot G7 X Mark III can receive GPS coordinate information for images automatically, helping to simplify the process when tagging images on social media. A clean HDMI output for streaming and external recording, using the cameras in conjunction with an external device, simplifies production workflows for users of both cameras.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now