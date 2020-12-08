PowerDirector has been a Windows-only NLE for over two decades, but that’s about to change as the subscription version of the video editor is coming to macOS.

CyberLink launches its award-winning video editing software, PowerDirector 365, for macOS, bringing a game-changing, rich yet intuitive new solution to Mac users.

PowerDirector is a multi-award winning video editor that has been the choice of Windows users of all levels for over a decade. The highly-rated Android and iOS app versions have been downloaded more than 130 million times. Now, Cyberlink announced the first macOS release of PowerDirector 365, CyberLink’s flagship video editing software for content creators, enthusiasts, and professional users.

PowerDirector 365 for macOS provides a wide range of tools and features to inspire the needs of any content creators. Users can access professional tools such as keyframes and Hollywood-style green screens or tune the most intricate details with an unmatched array of masking, blending, and title-designing features. The 365 subscription, which is now Cyberlink’s key option even for Windows, offers unlimited access to all CyberLink design-packs for sound effects, background music, LUTs, and artistic templates. All these features come at highly-competitive and flexible pricing options.

Easy-to-use video editing tools

“Artists and content creators widely embrace the mac platform, and Apple’s expansive offering makes its computers more accessible than ever to creative-minded casual users, enthusiasts and students,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “PowerDirector 365 for macOS follows CyberLink’s celebrated philosophy of developing highly optimized software and making them accessible to the widest audience possible. With our first macOS version of PowerDirector, we are delighted to provide users with powerful, yet easy-to-use video editing tools, and a streamlined production workflow that shortens the learning curve, leaving more time to bring creative ideas to life.”

PowerDirector 365 for macOS – list of key tools and features

Precision Design Tools:

Video Collage Designer

PiP Designer

Title Designer

Subtitle Room

Crop, Zoom & Pan Tools

Blending Mode

Mask Designer

Effects Room

Speed Controls

Keyframe Setting Room

Transition Room

Professional Video Editing Features:

Video Pre-cut

Multi-sample Chroma Key

Produce Image Sequence

Correct Distortions (lens, color)

4K Video Editing Preview

Audio Scrubbing

Library Preview

Extra-large Thumbnail Preview

Reverse Timeline Order

Undock Library & Timeline

PowerDirector 365 offers users an ever-growing collection of animated titles, transitions, color presets and music to fulfill their creative vision. Subscription allows users to get access to new design packs every month. Users also have unlimited access to CyberLink premium plug-ins & effects for video editing.

With this release macOS users can now enjoy the tools, features, and subscription benefits that have made the multi-award winning PowerDirector 365 video editor of choice for enthusiasts and creative professionals around the world for over 20 years. All you need to do now is to choose your PowerDirector 365 for Mac subscription plan: 1 month for US$19.99 or 12 months for US$69.99.