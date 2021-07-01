Cyberlink continues to market the perks of its subscription model by expanding its entire Shutterstock premium content library to all users, free to use for both personal and commercial use.

CyberLink announced this month the availability of their entire Shutterstock premium content library across all Director Family 365 products, making the extensive royalty-free collection of high quality photos, video, and audio available to users for free with unlimited access. If you’re on a lifetime license and not the subscription model, this does not apply to you, apparently, another sign that the company continues to push for the subscription model.

This expanded collection is integrated directly into the software’s library for a streamlined workflow and easy user access. The company says that “all content will be available for both personal and commercial use. The new release from CyberLink also features brand new ad templates for PowerDirector 365 Business and the AdDirectorapp so users can now leverage a whopping 600 pre-designed templates combined with an extensive library of Shutterstock content for creating professional-grade video ads.”

Several new features

Beyond the expansion of their full Shutterstock premium content library across all 365 products and new ad templates for PowerDirector 365 Business and the AdDirector app, CyberLink’s update comes with several new features and add-ons, together with notable user interface enhancements across its creative software offerings:

PhotoDirector 13 features new photo editing capabilities, including:

Light hit effects

Three-way color grading

Content aware removal enhancement

PowerDirector for Mac features new video and audio editing capabilities, including:

Blending effect

Simple Video Stabilizer

Masking: Create text, image, linear and parallel masks. Generate free form selection mask with keyframing.

Nested projects able to resize/rotate/freeform, etc.

Audio editor added DRC, EQ, Echo and Reverb

PowerDirector for PC features new video editing capabilities, including:

Mask Designer: Auto subject detection and selection tool (PowerDirector 365 only)

Auto image subject detection and selection – creates a mask and has brush tool to edit (PowerDirector 365 Business only)

Overall UX improvements

“At CyberLink we pride ourselves as a highly customer-centric creative software brand that consistently delivers on user demand,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “Our customers of all skill levels have provided overwhelmingly positive feedback on our expansive Shutterstock premium content library, so we are now offering the entire collection to all our Director Family 365 users. Today’s release is unprecedented for the CyberLink ecosystem and we plan to continue developing new, exciting updates for users so they have the tools, features and content to foster their creative potential.”

The products are available online at the CyberLink online store and in selected retail outlets worldwide in the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese and Korean.