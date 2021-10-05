With NAB Show canceled, the PPW conference has moved online and it starts this weekend.

The Post|Production World conference is a staple of NAB Show and while we were planning to move full speed ahead for an in-person conference, the cancellation of NAB Show means PPW will, once again, move online. It seemed like the cancellation of NAB Show 2021 was inevitable when the vendors started dropping out. With no major companies on the show floor, NAB pulled the plug.

But the Post|Production World Conference will soldier on. It’s a live, interactive, and online event running from October 9 – 13, 2021. Best of all, it is free. You can check out the program schedule or browse the speakers to get an idea of what the conference has in store from classes to panels to social gatherings to keynotes.

Head over to the Post|Production World Conference registration page where you can sign up. That free registration gets you some pretty good stuff:

Live access to all sessions via FMC’s Event Platform

Access to networking events and virtual expo booths via FMC’s Event Platform

Includes Certification Prep Courses (Adobe Ee, Adobe Pr)

(Value $100. Exam Vouchers & Adobe Certified Professional Prep Course Recordings are sold separately.)

Participation in Raffle Drawings for Industry Prizes

Future Media Concepts has built a really nice online, virtual conference platform over the last couple of years. I’ve been honored to teach at several of these online conferences as the pandemic has forced the change from in-person to online events. While nothing can replace the connections made at an in-person event, the chats in the hallways, the 🍺 and ☕️ and 🍽 in and around the venue, the questions and answers as people setup and then wrap-up from sessions, the online events has opened these conferences for learning that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

Beyond the free platform for PPW Online you can purchase streaming access to the event for $249 that lasts for 90 days after the event. While Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects prep classes are part of the free program you can also add on Adobe certification exams. All the details are available on the registration page.