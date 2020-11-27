After a few years of no updates the super handy Post Notes extension returns so you can take notes right inside Premiere or After Effects

Over five years ago I wrote a piece called Feature Request: A Notepad built into non-linear editing applications. I was a discussion about how handy it would be to have a way to quickly take notes inside of your NLE without having to tab over to another application or move to a totally different platform like an iPad or laptop. It was right after that post went live that a 3rd party developer came along and utilized the Adobe extensions architecture and gave us Post Notes. Post Notes put notes and to-do lists right inside of Premiere. It sure was a useful tool.

And then they went away. But now they are back with version 2.

I don’t know exactly what we’ve had a few years between versions but I do know that developers who are selling little workflow utilities for Premiere and After Effects aren’t getting rich from selling little workflow utilities. Many of those developers are working editors or post-production professionals and they develop these tools out of their own need. When you get busy working on real world stuff and you don’t have a lot of time to develop your extensions then they might fall by the wayside. I hope the developers see some good return-on-investment with this version and Post Notes can stay alive and well and developed.

Post Notes 2 is $25 and get you get a version for both Premiere Pro and After Effects. While I don’t see a demo to download you can give it a test right on the website to see how it feels.

There are a few new features worth noting for Post Notes 2: timecode support for Premiere and full After Effects support. For the most part Post Notes 2 is dead simple and the bullet point list tells all you need to know:

Notes – Dead-simple note taking with no distractions. Bold, italic, bullet and numbered lists.

– Dead-simple note taking with no distractions. Bold, italic, bullet and numbered lists. Todos – Add todos to your notes for edit notes and check them off as you complete them.

– Add todos to your notes for edit notes and check them off as you complete them. Multiple notes – Each note is attached to a sequence (Premiere Pro) or a composition (After Effects).

– Each note is attached to a sequence (Premiere Pro) or a composition (After Effects). Timecodes Premiere Pro CC only – Add clickable timecodes where the playhead is to quickly identify your edits.

Add clickable timecodes where the playhead is to quickly identify your edits. Embedded – Notes are embedded in the project file, so you can share project files with other Post Notes users and they can edit and view your notes.

– Notes are embedded in the project file, so you can share project files with other Post Notes users and they can edit and view your notes. Beautiful typeface – If you’re going to work with text, it should be beautiful. Inter is a typeface carefully crafted & designed for computer screens.

Click on over to give Post Notes a try.