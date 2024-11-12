TL;DR: Turning on the maintain pitch in the audio preferences means an easier time understanding interview/dialog content at higher/lower speeds.

I’ve stopped watching YouTube videos and podcasts at normal speed. I’m now used to listening to material faster.

I’ve been doing this in edit bays…well, let’s just say since the beginning.

But when I use sped-up playback in Premiere—that’s the L key pressed twice—the pitch of everything is shifted. This comes from analog tools. It’s nothing worth romancing about.

We can fix this.

There is a switch for this inside of Premiere. It’s found in the Audio Preferences.

It’s called “Maintain pitch while Shuttling.”

There is a toggle if you want to assign it to the keyboard – with this, we can toggle it quickly.

Next time you listen to an interview or dialogue- such in my tip about using the shift key with playback – you can adjust the speed, and the audio will still sound normal, making it easier for you to understand.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.