Adobe

Tool Tip Tuesday: Maintaining Pitch with high speed playback

Tool Tip Tuesday: Maintaining Pitch with high speed playback 9

TL;DR: Turning on the maintain pitch in the audio preferences means an easier time understanding interview/dialog content at higher/lower speeds.

Profile Picture
Jeff Greenberg
November 12, 2024
Comment

Tool Tip Tuesday: Maintaining Pitch with high speed playback 10

I’ve stopped watching YouTube videos and podcasts at normal speed. I’m now used to listening to material faster.

Tool Tip Tuesday: Maintaining Pitch with high speed playback 11

I’ve been doing this in edit bays…well, let’s just say since the beginning.

But when I use sped-up playback in Premiere—that’s the L key pressed twice—the pitch of everything is shifted. This comes from analog tools. It’s nothing worth romancing about.

We can fix this.

There is a switch for this inside of Premiere. It’s found in the Audio Preferences.
It’s called “Maintain pitch while Shuttling.”

Tool Tip Tuesday: Maintaining Pitch with high speed playback 12

There is a toggle if you want to assign it to the keyboard – with this, we can toggle it quickly.

Tool Tip Tuesday: Maintaining Pitch with high speed playback 13

Next time you listen to an interview or dialogue- such in my tip about using the shift key with playback – you can adjust the speed, and the audio will still sound normal, making it easier for you to understand.

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

You Might Also Like

The Update Conundrum 26

The Update Conundrum

Written by Oliver Peters
October 23, 2024
Fall is a confusing time for video professionals – especially those tied to Apple hardware. Cupertino maintains an aggressive...