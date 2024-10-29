TL;DR Adding Shift to JKL will allows you to accelerate or decelerate playback

Like any editorial tool, there’s more than one way in Premiere to playback your footage.

You can use the JKL keys.

You can use the spacebar key.

There are multiple ways to move the playhead in smaller amounts

Left/Right arrow keys

K key plus J or L.

I was listening to some nuanced sounds and heard a blip. I was looking to find where it was, but using the arrow keys with audio scrubbing wasn’t enough.

That’s when I discovered holding down the Shift key and tapping the L key started playing back footage starting at one frame per second. Tapping Shift + L multiple times slowly ratcheted up the speed of playback. Adobe calls it Shuttle Slow Right and Shuttle Slow Left.

This technique made it easy for me to hear the stray sound.

Bonus: This works starting with any normal speed playback, too! You can start by pressing the L key and then hit Shift-L to increase the speed. It’s perfect for shuttling through an interview at the fastest you can actually listen to it.

This functionality (Shift J/L) is my new favorite way to accelerate or slow down playback. Instead of having preset playback speeds (normal, double speed, or half), I can shift-play the increment I want

