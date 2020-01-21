Back in November 2019, I reviewed and published speed tests of Plugable’s Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD (link ahead). Now Plugable is offering a new, lower-capacity 512GB at a corresponding lower price if US$199, with a temporary discount of US$20 at US$179. Ahead is a link to my November review, the press release and purchase link.

November review & speed test article

Click here to read my November 2019 review and speed test article.

Press release

The Plugable SSD 512GB is now available for a special launch price of US$179 (regularly US$199), offering content creators a high-performance and accessible storage solution for heavy-duty file transfers.

Redmond, Wash. – Jan. 21, 2020 – ​Plugable​, the leading developer of USB devices, announces the availability of the 512GB model of the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD, a powerful solid state drive that offers budget-conscious creators a generous amount of storage without breaking the bank. The SSD also reduces bottlenecks and improves performance with rapid speeds of up to 2400 MB/sec read and 1800 MB/sec write, all without the need for an external power connection. The 512GB model is available globally for ​$199 ​in addition to the previously announced 1TB model (​$299​) and 2TB model (​$499​).

The Plugable SSD is perfect for creators and editors who require fast scratch storage, regularly edit large, hi-res files, and want to maintain productivity without delays from slow transfer speeds while providing additional storage for multiple projects. The Plugable 512GB drive is capable of storing 85 minutes of ProRes 422 HQ 4K video or 75 minutes of DnXHR HQ 4K video.

Through the combined power of Thunderbolt 3 and NVMe storage technologies, the Plugable SSD surpasses the limitations of traditional SATA III SSDs and interfaces directly with CPUs via PCI Express, resulting in rapid performance, lower latency and reduced CPU usage. With up to 4x faster transfer speeds than SATA, the Plugable SSD is designed to maximize the throughput for the SSD making editing quick and easy.

The plug-and-play SSD is compatible and interchangeable with any Thunderbolt 3-enabled Mac or Windows system to seamlessly import media into preferred editing applications. Designed to be durable and portable, the Plugable SSD weighs in at only at 6.1oz (or 173g) with a surface area just slightly larger than a smartphone. Anodized aluminum protects your data while keeping the SSD cool, and the plush velvet carrying case provides an extra layer of protection from scratches and damage.

Product specifications

Portable aluminum design

Thunderbolt 3 interface with integrated 18cm/7″ 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 cable

512GB NVMe Solid State storage with PCIe Gen3 x4 link

Sequential transfer speeds of 2400+ MB/s read and 1800+ MB/s write

36 month warranty

The 512GB model of the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD is available now for $199 with a launch discount of $20 off.

