Founded in 1983, PhotoPlus is, say the organizers, “the largest photography and imaging event in North America”, the ultimate experience for anyone with an interest in photo, video, and visual storytelling to get up-to-date with latest industry trends. At a time when the Internet seems to have reduced the interest of these shows – as the Photokina example suggests – it is important for organizers to try new initiatives intended to enhance the attendee experience. On its return to the Jacob Javits Center in New York, October 24-26, PhotoPlus is exploring some new ideas.

These new interactive photo, video and education spaces will allow guests to gain invaluable insights that can heighten their photo and video skills, hear from inspiring professionals, and test new gear in a real-world setting. There is a bit for everybody, from photographers to filmmakers during this three-day event in New York City where the entire photography and videography community comes together to experience the newest technologies and techniques that will take their art to the next level.

Adobe Theater returns

The Pet Portrait Studio, presented by Tamron, is one of those events that is more than some may imagine just reading the title: you get the chance to try new lenses, but also to discover some secrets of the trade. Attendees are invited to learn how to perfect their pet photography in a fun environment, while also supporting a worthwhile cause. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations with Tamron ambassadors who specialize in animal photography, as well as try out new lenses. PhotoPlus is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society who will provide dogs for guests to photograph and even adopt.

PDN’s 30 Creator’s Lounge celebrates the anniversary of PDN’s 30: New and Emerging Photographers to Watch. The Lounge will host photographers from the past 20 years of PDN’s 30 to share how they honed their styles and their best advice on how to establish and sustain a successful photo career. This dynamic event features panel discussions, creative meet-and-greets, book signings, and a DJ’d happy hour. Guests will include Shawn Theodore, Miranda Barnes, Janelle Jones, Kareem Black and more.

PhotoPlus Image Reviews offers all attendees the opportunity to receive a free one-on-one review with a notable photographer. They can also discuss visual trends, technique, and post-production. The Adobe Show Floor Theater, which has been a regular event during the show, will be back to present free, 20-minute educational seminars from industry leaders in photography and filmmaking during all three days of the show.

Free registration ends soon

VIDEO+, sponsored by Videomaker, will feature leading brands in the video and film space. Additionally, attendees can stop by the VIDEO+ stage to hear speakers discuss topics for cinematographers or photographers looking to expand their craft.

The 2019 show will also include a series of exhibitions right on the show floor. The Icon Gallery, sponsored by Chromaluxe and printed by Blazing Editions, will feature images by Stephen Wilkes, creator of the renowned “Day to Night” project. In the PDN’s 30 Creator’s Lounge, guests can tour an exhibition by PDN’s 30 2019. PDN and Professional Women Photographers have teamed up to curate and produce an exhibition highlighting talented women working in a variety of photographic genres and styles.

Also at PhotoPLus, FUJIFILM will present their Legacy Project showcasing talented visual storytellers whose photography has had a profound impact on their personal journeys of self-discovery and on the lives of the communities they have photographed. Finally, PhotoPlus teams up with United Photo Industries to bring a selection of the smaller emerge-cube exhibitions that were on display at this year’s Photoville.

Advance registration for PhotoPlus is free for all attendees until October 23, 2019. A fee of $25 will be charged to anyone who registers onsite, October 24-26. Attendees can register now at photoplusexpo.com.

