Faber Courtial ‘Genesis’ 360-degree film, will make its North American premiere at SXSW, but the company will also display at the conference its set of tools for creating virtual worlds.

Recognized for their proprietary tools and innovations for animation, visual effects, and VR filmmaking, Faber Courtial will show at SXSW 2022 its new tool to reduce huge 3D settings: Phalanx.

One of the world’s leading digital image creation studios, Faber Courtial announced the company will have an innovation to show at the SXSW conference, from March 13-15, 2022. Named Phalanx, it helps to reduce the size of massive 3D settings by up to eight times. The tool will be integrated into Faber Courtial´s service offerings for its customers and partners. Phalanx enables the smooth delivery of complex images to mobile devices, which creates greater opportunities for virtual reality (VR) producers to distribute immersive experiences to mobile users.

Faber Courtial will be at SXSW to show its most recent work, Genesis, a collaboration between Faber Courtial and Deutsche Telekom Magenta VR, a title that joins the ranks of Faber Courtial’s globally acclaimed and award-winning immersive experiences, which includes titles as “Volcanoes VR”, “Gladiators in the Colosseum VR”, “Time Travel Cologne Cathedral”, “Follow Me Rome Episodes 1-3” and “1st and 2nd Step”.

Worlds suited for Virtual Production

Genesis represents, as ProVideo Coalition noted previously, a new beginning for the studios, as the team behind the project decided to move from a classic VFX pipeline to a real time engine workflow, a change that introduced radically new options in terms of production. Faber Courtial’s presence at SXSW 2022 goes beyond the film premiere, though, and the company wanted to use the conference to introduce their expertise and their vast library of detail-rich, authentic worlds to the US market.

Faber Courtial’s unique and high-quality settings are ideally suited to be used for Virtual Production, as film footage or to enrich exhibitions of many kinds. Custom made builds for new projects such as 6 DOF experiences, immersive movies, and serious games, even for mobile devices, as well as ground-breaking Metaverse events and experiences are a further key pillar of Faber Courtial’s portfolio and are offered both as commissioned work and as collaboration with third parties.

Phalanx brings photo-realism to mobiles

Now, as part of the news to introduce at the Austin conference, which is now returning to an in-person event, Faber Courtial announces Phalanx, a tool which enables the smooth delivery of complex images to mobile devices. Faber Courtial will demonstrate Phalanx at Booth #201 at the SXSW XR Experience, at the Fairmont Hotel’s Congressional Ballroom in Austin, Texas, during the SXSW conference, from March 13-15, 2022, from 11:00 to 6:00 pm Central Time.

“We have seen a rapid increase in rich experience creation from producers of VR that is ideal for mobile users, and we want to help amplify the creative process for VR experience developers,” said Maria Courtial, co-founder and CEO of Faber Courtial. “With Phalanx, the delivery of VR experiences will effectively put mobile users into a space without restricted geometry or black areas. Now, thanks to Phalanx, mobile users can have the full experience, like walking through the Forum in ancient Rome, in a very photo-realistic way, without any delays or compromises. Our first step has been to enable our elaborate worlds on mobile devices. Now we are working towards enabling these worlds for different metaverses, opening up plenty of opportunities for unique events, time travels, concerts and many more.”