The Producers Guild of America and Google announced the creation of “The Short Film Project,” which will provide two $50,000 grants to two producers or producing teams.

Marking a further investment by Google in Hollywood DEI programs, The Short Film Project aims to produce new short films that will incorporate Google Assistant branding.

The Producers Guild of America (PGA), a nonprofit trade organization that represents over 8,000 producers and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media, has partnered with Google to offer two $50,000 grants as part of “The Short Film Project presented by the Producers Guild and Google.” This opportunity is offered exclusively to PGA Create Fellows from its recent scripted lab for emerging and mid-career creative producers from backgrounds underrepresented in the industry. This new opportunity extends Google’s previously announced lead sponsorship of the PGA Create lab.

PGA Create, sponsored by Google, was held October 25-28, 2021 and featured 10 creative producers and producing teams actively developing, financing and packaging scripted features and series. Fellows participated in four days of intensive sessions, masterclasses and roundtables designed to help them move their series and features to the next stage. These sessions offered pragmatic and practical advice around pitching, working with partners, securing and managing financing, accessing VFX and post-production needs, and much more.

Now, Google expands its investment in Hollywood DEI programs – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – by supporting the new project. According to PGA, the grants will be used to produce new short films that will incorporate Google Assistant branding. The ten producers and teams from the recently completed PGA Create scripted cycle will be invited to respond to a creative brief from Google. A leading panel of industry experts, as well as representatives from the Producers Guild and Google will select the final two recipients of the funding. Selected producers will retain ownership of the short films which will debut in June 2022 at the PGA’s 12th Produced By Conference.

The Short Film Project

“The Producers Guild is delighted to partner with Google for the new ‘The Short Film Project’ initiative, which will provide valuable, first-hand creative producing experience to this important cohort of producers. Providing opportunities to broaden the pipeline into the business for producers from underrepresented backgrounds is a key priority for the PGA that we will continue to expand on,” said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, Presidents, Producers Guild of America. “The Guild excitedly welcomes our new partnership with Google and our new PGA Create Fellows.”

“Google was honored to be the lead sponsor of the inaugural PGA Create and support the ambitions of the brilliant group of fellows,” said Elle Roth-Brunet, who leads Entertainment & Marketing Partnerships at Google. “‘The Short Film Project’ grants demonstrate our commitment to providing resources and mentorship toward the dreams and aspirations of underrepresented creatives in entertainment and we wish all those who submit the best of luck.”

Notable Advisors, Mentors and Speakers from the industry participated in the first annual PGA Create lab, including: Stephanie Allain (Homegrown Pictures); Corrine Aquino (Artists First); Anne Carey (Archer Gray); Elsie Choi (Rideback); DMA (Planet DMA); Mike Farah (Funny or Die); Lizzie Friedman (Priority Pictures); Donna Gigliotti (Hidden Figures); Sarah Green (Brace Cove Productions); David Hinojosa (2AM); Mel Jones (Really Love); Courtney A. Kemp (End of Episode); Alyssa Lanz (United Talent Agency); Tonya Lewis Lee (She’s Gotta Have It); Dan Lin (Rideback); Melvin Mar (The Detective Agency); Lori McCreary (Madam Secretary); Maurício Mota (Wise Entertainment); Ravi Nandan (A24); Benjamin Odell (3Pas); Tommy Oliver (Confluential Films); Theresa Page (Ley Line Entertainment); Tara Roy (STARZ); Robert Salerno (Artina Films); Peter Saraf (Nuclear Family); Shrihari Sathe (DIALECTIC); Gene Stein (Narcos); Mary Jane Skalski (American Animals); Shelby Stone (ID8 Multimedia); Gregory Trattner (Film Finances); Pam Veasey (Long Slow Exhale); Shana Waterman (One Race TV); and Philipp Wolf (DNEG).

PGA Create

PGA Create was developed through the PGA One Guild initiative, which supports inclusive membership, employment, content, and authentic depictions. Spearheading One Guild are Chairs Tonya Lewis Lee and Lori McCreary. The PGA Create program is a reimagining of the longstanding Power of Diversity Master Workshop, which concluded its 18th edition in 2020.

The Producers Guild of America works to protect the careers of producers and improve the producing community at-large by encouraging sustainable practices, creating fair and impartial standards for the awarding of producing credits and promoting a safe and harassment-free work environment. The Guild also hosts educational opportunities for new and experienced producers alike, and seeks to create industry change through its PGA Green initiative, advocating for environmentally-sound productions through its industry-leading Green Production Guide, and its One Guild initiative, which supports inclusive membership, employment, content, and authentic depictions. For more information and the latest updates, visit the Producers Guild of America website and follow on social media.

