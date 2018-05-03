I am so happy with PeterGregg’s new video which proves that the Panasonic GH5s model’s autofocus literally blows away that of the original GH5 model. I am also ecstatic that (in my experience watching his videos), it’s the first time PeterGregg has made official verbal recognition of the existence of non-integer framerates (i.e. 23.976, 29.97, 59.94… one of my perpetual causes, well known to frequent readers), and even has made a reference to The Beatles while demonstrating the quantum leap improvement in autofocus performance. Verbal references are made between comparative features in the original GH5 and Sony’s new A7 III. Enjoy it!

Above is PeterGregg’s most recent video from his YouTube channel where (as of publication date of this article) has over 24,000 subscribers. He does a great demonstration, and compares with the original GH5 and the Sony A7 III. (I covered all three and others in my recent Blackmagic “Pocket” Cinema Camera 4K vs competition: Canon, JVC, Panasonic and Sony .

Notes:

PeterGregg’s Átomos recorder is incapable of recording 4K UHD or 4K DCI, many other Átomos recorders are indeed capable. PeterGregg intentionally writes his first name together with is surname, without any space. This is likely for SEO and general searchability, which is something I have done for BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM and other projects I run. PeterGregg and I are both based somewhere in the Miami, Florida, US area, although as of publication time of this article and to my recollection, we have not yet met personally or even conversed so far.

