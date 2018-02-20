Free GH5 camera autofocus improvement

Let’s explore the simple yet unusual technique than improves autofocus in the GH5 camcorder.

By Allan Tépper February 20, 2018 Production

Ahead I am sharing four videos that demonstrate how to do something that seems counterintuitive, in order to achieve a huge improvement in the GH5 camcorder’s automatic focus. As I have covered in past articles, typically we want our shutter speed to be 180 degrees. Due to unusual behavior in the GH5, you might be better served by changing that ever so slightly, at least until Panasonic releases a firmware update. The upcoming videos are thanks to PeterGregg, Matt Krieg, Yodayeo and MaxYuryev, although I’ll present them in a slightly different order. Enjoy.

 

Conclusions/prior related articles

Panasonic will probably release a firmware update for the GH5 and GH5s to make the autofocus work as well at 180 degrees. Beyond this (likely temporary) GH5/GH5s situation, it is generally better to set the shutter speed to be 180 degrees. Here are some prior articles when I covered shutter speeds.

