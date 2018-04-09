At NAB 2018, Blackmagic announced its new Pocket Cinema Camera 4K. The 4K is both DCI 4096×2160 and UHD 3840×2160. It has a full 4/3 HDR sensor, dual native ISO up to 25,600 and 13 stops of dynamic range, and it is a true worldcam.

The new camera also features a USB-C port, which gives the choice of recording to the internal SD/UHS-II and CFast recorders, or directly to the same external disks you can use for editing and color grading.

The design features a lightweight carbon fiber polycarbonate composite material so the camera body has strength and rigidity to protect it from knocks and drops. The handheld design features a multi function grip which has logically placed buttons and dials that allow super fast access to essential shooting functions such as recording start/stop, still photos, ISO, shutter, aperture, white balance, power and more.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K has an MFT lens mount, large 5 inch touchscreen monitor, 10-bit ProRes and 12-bit RAW recording, 3D LUTs, 4 built in microphones, mini XLR audio input with phantom power, Bluetooth wireless camera control, HDMI on set monitoring output and more.

According to Blackmagic, the new Pocket Cinema Camera 4K lets us: “Shoot images that are far better than DSLR cameras and even better than professional digital film cameras costing tens of thousands more.” It will be available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide later this year for only US$1,295. This price includes a full license of DaVinci Resolve Studio, which normally costs US$299.

On the press floor, I asked two detailed questions, and I am awaiting the answers to update this article or publish another.

