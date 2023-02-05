The popular TV show about the Birmingham gangsters returns to the screen on March 9. No it’s not a new series, but a VR game that follows the TV series and brings the Shelbys back to your living room.

The King’s Ransom is a narrative VR game inspired by the epic gangster drama Peaky Blinders. The game will be available 9th March 2023, on Pico 4 (on all countries where the VR headset is available, but not US) Meta Quest 2 and Steam. It’s a Virtual Reality only game, so if you want to rediscover the characters from the series you’ll have to invest into a VR headset.

The official release date of the game was announced last November, along with the premiere of a cinematic trailer, during the 40th Golden Joystick Awards in London, but now, as a new trailer, just released, shows more about the game itself, it’s time to explore how Maze Theory recreated an immersive world that makes the player step into the mean streets of 1920s Birmingham and London and explore iconic locations from the show, including The Garrison pub, Charlie’s Yard, and Shelby’s Betting Shop.

The game is also an opportunity to interact with believable characters, as you come face-to-face with Tommy Shelby (voiced by Cillian Murphy) and Arthur Shelby (voiced by Paul Anderson) like never before. The game also brings back the memory of Poly Gray, played by Helen McCrory, who tragically died during the shooting of the TV series. This created a problem for the TV show but also for the developers at Maze Theory, who were working with Helen McCrory to cast her character in the game. Actress Ruth Gibson, was faced with the unenviable task of stepping into McCrory’s shoes to take on the role of Polly in the game. Follow the link to read the whole story.

Winston Churchill’s Red Box

The game will also bring a new character to the Peaky Blinders clan, in the form of Rowena Fox, a gipsy looking woman, a childhood friend of Polly Gray who runs deliveries for the Shelby Company. Her nephew Sammy Taylor is on the run, and she’s just been tasked with smuggling him into Small Heath, the Birmingham district where all action happens.

It’s 1928 (the action happens between Series 4 and series 5), and you’ve been fleeing the firing squad for over a decade. Turning to infamous crime boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) for help, you become embroiled in the hunt for Winston Churchill’s Red Box: a briefcase containing the identities of every British agent around the globe.

As you’re drawn deeper into England’s criminal underworld, you find yourself at war once again. Enemy factions are closing in, and they all want the box: for power, for money, and the chance to bring the country to its knees. Keep your wits about you as simmering tensions explode into intense action, defeat the odds and bring back the box… by order of the Peaky Blinders!

The description above sounds very much like the series, and the action in the VR experience, from the short demo available exclusively on the Pico 4 VR headset since December, and the trailer now released, bring us close to the TV series than any other medium probably could. That’s one of the unique aspects of Virtual Reality, the ability it offers to transport us into places. This time the intense action of life in Small Heath, a place full of opportunity – and risk. Immerse yourself in dramatic action as you take down rivals and move up in the world.

A demo exclusively for Pico 4

The demo for Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom was part of the official selection at Venice Immersive, the XR (extended reality) section of the Venice International Film Festival in 2022. Steven Knight, the creator of the iconic British TV series, said then: “I’m in awe of this groundbreakingly life-like experience. Delighted that fans, for the first time, can virtually immerse themselves into the ‘Peaky Blinders’ world. I’m keen to see how the audience reacts to this new storytelling medium and coming face-to-face with the Shelbys, as they become a part of the story and a member of the Peaky Blinders. The Venice Film Festival has always been my favourite and I hope it will be kind to the Peaky Blinders.”

Russ Harding, Maze Theory’s Chief Creative Officer, said then: “We are proud to be creating an authentic and high quality Peaky Blinders experience in virtual reality, which will give fans and VR enthusiasts something entirely new and extremely thrilling. Being selected for Venice Immersive is a fantastic accolade as we move forward on our pathway to launch.”

The team at Maze Theory responsible for the VR recreation of the TV series said ”Your passion for Peaky Blinders and virtual reality is an inspiration to the team, and it’s pushing us forward as we edge ever closer to the finish line” and Tim Jones, Game Director at Maze Theory, added “We think this new trailer will give players an exciting glimpse of what’s to come in March.”

The British studio Maze Theory has its name associated with three games based on a classic British TV series, Doctor Who. Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins and Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality and finally a VR experience, Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time, which is available on PlayStation VR, Steam, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Vive Cosmos.

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ramson, which has been around as a demo exclusively for Pico 4 since December, will launch on Meta Quest 2 and PICO 4 (in all markets where PICO is available, including Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea) on Thursday 9th March 2023 for £24.99/€29.99/$29.99.