A universal cataloger, organizing all photos, regardless of their format or location, Peakto, from CYME, is now the solution for users of Topaz Labs software who need of a way to organize their photos and videos.

Topaz Photo AI lacks options to organize photos but the solution for Mac users is now available, as Peakto powerful photo and video management software is now fully compatible with the software.

CYME announces that its Mac photo and video management software, Peakto, is now fully compatible with Topaz Photo AI, the powerful image enhancement software. While Topaz Photo AI excels at automatically improving photos with cutting-edge tools, it lacks essential organization features. This new integration fills that gap, giving Topaz Photo AI users access to Peakto’s advanced AI-driven photo management, enabling effortless tagging, sorting, and version tracking.

With Peakto acting as the cataloging solution for Topaz Photo AI, users can now seamlessly select images for editing and easily manage multiple versions of edited files, all in one organized space. Peakto centralizes the workflow, creating a bridge between Topaz and other platforms like Lightroom, Apple Photos, or Capture One.

Thanks to this integration, photographers can:

Edit photos from various catalogs, such as Lightroom or Capture One, directly in Topaz Photo AI, bridging the gap between different software.

Manage a dedicated Topaz Photo AI working folder in Peakto, where every edited version is stored and showcased in a customized workspace, simplifying photo management across the board.

View all images (previous and future) created with Topaz Photo AI that are located in any folder indexed by Peakto.

This integration brings, according to CYME, the company behind the universal cataloger, the best of both worlds—Topaz’s transformative editing tools and Peakto’s unparalleled organizational capabilities.

Here is more information about Peakto and how it works as well as other apps it is compatible with:

As an AI-powered universal photo manager, Peakto offers a unified platform that centralizes photos and videos from various sources into one streamlined interface. Powered by advanced AI features, it enables users to efficiently manage their entire media collection with ease.

The software offers four distinct modes for exploring and organizing photos: a grid view for filtering and browsing, a detail view for inspecting individual photos and their versions, a map view that places images by their geographical location, and a panorama view that uses AI to categorize photos by theme.

With Peakto, users can conduct centralized searches based on prompts or similar images, annotate and add tags, and manage their entire photo library, regardless of its source. It enables the creation of multi-source albums, dynamic collections, and allows for the direct deletion of unwanted photos.

Importantly, all image analysis is done locally, ensuring privacy by keeping data stored on the user’s device.

Peakto can regroup catalogs from Apple Photos, Aperture, Lightroom & Lightroom Classic, Luminar Neo, Capture One, ON1 Photo RAW, Pixelmator Pro, DxO PhotoLab/PureRAW, Topaz Photo AI, FotoMagico, iView Media–and folders and hard drive. It supports all Video formats natively supported by MacOS (mov, mog4…).

Peakto is optimized for Apple Silicon (M1, M2, M3…) but runs on Mac Intel with a powerful GPU too. Peakto requires macOS 12 (Monterey) and is fully compatible with macOS 15 (Sequoia). There is no Windows version available.

Peakto is available as a subscription OR as an unlimited license:

Monthly subscription: $9.99

12-month subscription: $89 (-25%)

24-month subscription: $129 (-45%)

Unlimited license: $189 (free updates for 12 months)

Peakto subscription includes a 7-day free trial.