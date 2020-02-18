Paragon Software releases FREE Paragon Backup and Recovery for Mac, a tool for MacOS Catalina users that are not satisfied with just relying on the built-in Time Machine software.

You may believe that your Mac is protected against malware, but if something goes wrong, the best way to recover from a malware attack is to have prepared for it by creating a copy of your disk. That’s where software like Paragon Backup & Recovery is essential, as it allows you to create clones of your system that will save you so many headaches in the future. It’s a simple process to put these clones in a partition, drive or external drive, and you’ll be thanking your past self for doing so.

Now, if you ask: “do I really need a backup of my system?”, with the wrong idea that Macs are free from malware attacks, let me share some numbers. A 2018 report by Malwarebytes showed that there was a 270% increase in Mac malware in 2017, and this trend is not showing signs of slowing. In fact, the Cybercrime Tactics and Techniques Q1 2019 report from Malwarebytes shows that “Mac and mobile malware increased quarter over quarter by more than 60 percent, with adware in particular seeing a sharp increase.” So, you better think about making backup copies, as the best offense is a good defense.

Make a backup copy to recover from attacks

If you’ve a backup copy of your system, you can recover from any attack. According to Paragon Software, “Users have recovered instantly from ransomware attacks by simply rebooting a previous day, effectively kicking the malware from their system without any fuss – and without losing any money, data or time.” To do so, they can use a program like the free Paragon Backup and Recovery for Mac, a tool that delivers an ultra-fast, easy, one-click image-based backup for Catalina Mac systems.

Tests carried out by the company show that it can take Paragon Backup and Recovery for Mac only nine minutes to complete a full backup of a 131GB disk on a 2018 Mac Mini equipped with a T2 chip. The software works with any disk formats mountable to Mac. It can also work with NTFS via Microsoft NTFS for Mac by Paragon Software. The bootable image transfers Mac OS to new MacBook or iMac, and thus, makes a complete replica of your system and data. You can also restore a Mac with Paragon’s easy-to-use recovery media.

Access MacOS data from other operating systems

According to Paragon Software, the product can also be utilized by forensic investigators. Forensics departments and personnel require a copy of the entire system to research and study criminal data. The solution creates images of Mac systems even with the Apple T2 chip, making it possible to access MacOS data from other operating systems. With a backup performed by Paragon’s free tool, the utility creates an unencrypted image with data files that you can then copy to mount on another Mac to study.

Who benefits from Paragon’s free new Backup and Recovery for MacOS?

MacOS Catalina users that are not satisfied with just relying on the built-in Time Machine software, which also cannot create image -backups;

Users that are looking for a free alternative to Time Machine or other backup software;

Users that want to create and keep their backups on disks of different formats;

Experts that want to create a full copy of their disk and examine its contents.

Download your FREE version

Here are some of the key features of Paragon Backup and Recovery for Mac:

Creates backups up to 3 times faster than Time Machine;

Works with any disc formats, mountable to Mac;

Creates bootable recovery media;

Mounts the created file using standard system tools and restores (by copying from the mounted copy) the required folders or files;

Quickly backup and restore data to another storage medium.

The Paragon Backup and Recovery for Mac is compatible with macOS Catalina 10.15. The free software is available for personal use only and can be downloaded from the Paragon Software website. For other macOS tools, visit Paragon’s Mac Toolbox.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now