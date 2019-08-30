With advances in lensing, stabilization and interfacing, the new Panasonic AW-HE42 camera is ideal for anything from recording and broadcast of lectures, to live streaming at concerts and other events.

Available in either pearl white or black metallic finishes, the new AW-HE42 integrated HD pan/tilt/zoom camera offers significant improvements in lensing, stabilization and interfacing versus prior Panasonic models in this class, says the company. The AW-HE42 is a 1080p integrated HD camera equipped with output connectors for 3G-SDI, HDMI, SDI, USB and LAN. These output interfaces and genlock function support smooth large-scale shooting with multiple cameras, making the camera ideal for a wide range of environments, from recording and broadcast of lectures, to live streaming at concerts and other events.

Panasonic released complete information enumerating the features of the new model, which you may want to read, to better understand if this specific model fits in your workflow. This is what Panasonic says about the AW-HE42 Full-HD Professional PTZ Camera with 3G-SDI:

The camera is equipped with a Four Drive Lens System, where three zoom lenses and one focus lens are driven independently but simultaneously. Driving each of the four lenses individually enables reduction in lens size and drive range to achieve a reduced-size body that still delivers a high image quality and high magnification zoom–an optical 20x zoom and high-performance, ultra-high-resolution 30x zoom.

It offers a1080p 60/50p video output and incorporates an external sync signal input connector as well as BBS (Black Burst Sync) and tri-level sync, facilitating flexible system construction ready to handle virtually any application or venue.

Control the AW-HE42 with a mobile device

The AW-HE42 is equipped with a 1/2.3-type MOS sensor and DSP (Digital Signal Processor) for high sensitivity and high resolution. In addition to the optical 20x and 30x zoom, the camera can also be set with a 12x digital zoom, or a 1.4, 2.0, 4.0, 6.0 or 8.0 digital extender zoom. The camera has a range of Pan ±175° and Tilt -30° to 90°, with a maximum speed of 90°/s.

Beyond Dynamic Range Stretch (DRS) and Digital Noise Reduction (DNR), the AW-HE42 is equipped with High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode. Potential image shake is reduced with both optical and digital four-axis automatic stabilization that detects mounting surface vibration caused by audio equipment and opening/closing doors.

IP transmission is supported to enable IP video output of up to 60 frames per second. Multi-streaming output (H.264 streaming) of up to four channels per camera and video transmission to up to 14 terminals are supported, permitting a variety of system layouts as needed for the application.

Using an IP browser, the camera can be controlled from a remote location, and IP video monitoring and remote camera control can be performed from a PC, Mac or mobile terminal such as an iPhone, iPad or Android device for streamlined operation.

Audio, Night Mode and more

The AW-HE42 can be upgraded to an NDI | HX compatible model by purchasing a license from the Panasonic website. Highly efficient NDI | HX compatibility enables excellent broadcast streaming by encoding and transmitting high-quality video in real time. This technology eliminates the need for IP decoders, allowing input to be sent directly to the switcher.

The AW-HE42 supports audio input, embedding and encoding. Audio output to IP is also supported. The ALC (Audio Automatic Level Control) in the AW-HE42 can be switched ON/OFF and an equalizer function can be used. By reducing low-frequency sound from air conditioners, projectors, and other devices, it is possible to emphasize and increase the clarity of the spoken words.

Other features include: a Night Mode for shooting with low light levels; an optical ND filter; USB Audio Class 1.0 support; PoE+ enabled for charging via a LAN cable; a Freeze during Preset function; MicroSD card recording; Preset memory that holds up to 100 positions; color temperature settings, digital extender and other functions can be set to user assignable buttons of the Panasonic controller; and a turn lock mechanism for easy installation.

Instant savings in PTZ cameras

Up to100 AW-HE42 units can be controlled from a single Remote Camera Controller via IP connection, and control of up to five Remote Camera Controllers is enabled for a single camera. When equipped with a RS422 remote terminal, serial control of up to five AW-HE42 units is enabled from the controller. With a RS232C remote terminal, daisy chain connection enables control of up to seven cameras. Up to four units can be controlled via wireless remote control (AW-RM50G, sold separately).

Several optional software upgrades are planned for the AW-HE42, including the AW-SF100/AW-SF200 Auto Tracking Software Key for high-performance facial recognition and high-accuracy human body detection, a PTZ Control Center affording intuitive GUI with the capability to control multiple cameras, and a PTZ Virtual USB Driver enabling use of a PTZ camera on a network as a USB camera to deliver high-quality video ideal for web conferencing.

That’s all the information available from Panasonic regarding the new AW-HE42. If you’re interested in this type of camera, you may want to look at Panasonic’s special promotion, running until the end of September 2019. The AW-HE42 is not included in the list of cameras available through this promotion, but maybe one of the other models interests you. Panasonic offers up to $450 instant savings on PTZ cameras. Follow the link to know more.

