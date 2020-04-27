Presented as the first cloud-based solution to support SMPTE IMF and ACES workflows, OWNZONES Connect helps studios and content owners encode, package and deliver content remotely.

Due to the cancellation of NAB Show 2020, OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies presented its latest products and technologies in a global webinar, which took place this April. The presentation highlighted the latest developments within OWNZONES Connect, the next-gen content servicing and supply chain platform; FrameDNA, the AI-driven content library consolidation tool within Connect; and OWNZONES Discover, a customizable B2B content sales platform.

Days after the webinar ended, and faced with the rapid changes in the industry due to COVID-19, the cloud-based video supply chain company announced that it is helping studios and post houses around the world respond rapidly to the growing global consumption of content through its remotely compatible cloud-based platform, OWNZONES Connect, which the company says is the next-gen content servicing and supply chain platform.

Production has slowed dramatically

The first cloud-based solution to support SMPTE IMF and ACES workflows, Connect was designed natively in the cloud to join the fragmented pieces of many post-production workflows by replacing multiple vendors, non-compatible formats and expensive data servers. The largest movie studio, or smallest indie network, can easily connect with their audiences by rapidly processing and delivering content in any format to any platform. Through Connect, users can, according to the company, transcode video content up to 35 times faster while reducing costs up to 90 percent.

The demand for content has increased significantly due to the COVID-19 virus. However, notes OWNZONES, “production has slowed dramatically, and even stopped for studios and content companies. They are looking at their vast libraries to try and fill the demand and OWNZONES is helping them conform their content and deliver it to global platforms through its cloud-based infrastructure.”

OWNZONES is helping studios and content owners respond by encoding, packaging, and delivering content remotely. With OWNZONES Connect, professionals can securely log into the cloud-based platform via a browser window and continue to process content and fulfill orders. Remote Connect users can get the full processing power of a data centre from a browser in their living room. Connect can scale up to 1000 nodes in the cloud with 7000 processors. To achieve that level of processing power from home with an on-prem infrastructure, a user would need to have half their house full of data racks.

Workflows are moving online

“With billions of dollars at stake and an audience with a voracious appetite, business continuity is critical for the content industry as it grapples with the impact of shutting down operations because of the global pandemic,” says Rick Phelps, CCO, OWNZONES.

“While the movement to the cloud is likely not going to enable the industry to kick start filming at any time soon, for productions already in the cloud, it can enable remote working in many parts of the chain, and lead to their completion in order to continue delivering content to consumers who are in need of entertainment and solace throughout the coronavirus crisis.”

If you want to know more about OWNZONES and the cloud, download the white paper: Scaling Your Media Library in the Cloud, a guide for media technology executives, that shares information about what the cloud offers and how you can scale your business using this new infrastructure. According to the white paper, 83% of enterprise workflows will be cloud-based by the year 2020.